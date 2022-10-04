Personalizing accessories is one of the trends everyone is jumping on, both customers and businesses. Now as a business, you must look at the ways you can maximise your profit. Therefore availing personalization to your customers would certainly be beneficial to you. Although, one of the questions arises, which promotional item should you definitely provide your customers to personalize? Our guide here will help you with exactly that. Take a look at 8 on-trend accessories to personalize.

8 On-Trend Personalized Accessories You Will Love

Now, if you are a business, you must start investing in these on-trend promotional products that provide great value when personalized. Also if you are looking to get your hands on some functional promotional items then this list is for you as well.

1. Coffee Sleeves

You would not actually understand its value till you get them for yourself. These custom coffee sleeves are functional for you to carry your hot cup of beverage anywhere with ease. These sleeves provide value and give a great look to your coffee cups. The ultimate benefit is when you customize it with your brand logo because then it becomes a moving advertising banner for your brand and increases its visibility. A great purchase for a coffee shop for sure.

2. Popsocket

Another great accessory. This one is for your phone and frankly, the need for it is just increasing day by day. How? Well, the sizes of today’s phones are simply increasing for a better screen experience but our hands are not growing daily are they now? Hence these popsockets, simply attach them to the back of your phone. After which you can handle your phone with one hand or turn it into a media stand to easily watch videos. You can also use custom popsockets for marketing by adding your favourite designs or brand logo for a corporate giveaway.

3. Koozies

Koozies are also known as can coolers. As the name suggests they function to keep your drinks cool in your can and allows an easy grip on your can at all times. This also avoids your hands getting wet from the dew drops. The koozies are made from foam or neoprene materials that slow down the process of condensation which allows a cool beverage for you for a longer time. You can also customise your koozies for different occasions, the most popular being weddings where you can customise the name of the bride and the groom and give it to all your guest for a special day. There are other ideas for it as well and also useful for occasions like a bachelor party, baby shower, retirement party, or frankly just any other holiday like Halloween.

4. Sunglasses

They are also very popular. The function as you all know but custom sunglasses certainly brings more attention to you and the brand or the message as well. Look cool with these custom sunglasses. They can be customized for multiple occasions like wedding parties, pool parties, camping, and much more.

5. Coasters

Coasters are great accessories to keep your bottles or cups on. These coasters are functional to prevent water drops from spreading on your furniture which can ultimately damage it as well in the long term. A custom coaster is a great giveaway at tradeshows or corporate events with the brand logo to boost your brand promotions.

6. Custom Wallets

We all know how functional wallets can be. Now imagine a custom wallet just for you. They provide great satisfaction and can be used to keep your money safe and is also durable to use for longer period of time. You can custom these wallets with your name or gift them to your friend with his name on them which makes it a great gift.

7. Custom Laptop Bag

These custom laptop bags are very popular with the young generation. This makes it a perfect gift for any of your friends. Personalise their name on the laptop sleeves and gift them on their birthday. They are easy to carry and keep your laptop safe at all times.

8. Custom Tumblers

Tumblers are a great durable and affordable option for you to carry your drink with you anywhere. Be it gym, college, office, etc. Carry these tumblers with you and keep them handy whenever you need them. You can customise the name on these tumblers to gift it to your friends or personalise a brand logo for promotional giveaways.

Summary

These were the on-trend promotional products that provide absolute value when personalized according to the requirements. So if you are in the promotional industry and looking to boost your sales, this is certainly one way to go for it. If you are simply a customer looking for cool functional accessories then go pick up your favourite from this list and give it a try.