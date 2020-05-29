8 reasons why it's better than the American version (and 7 reasons why it's not)

They were all talking about The Circle US when it first came out in January 2020. Fortunately, Netflix also produced a Brazilian edition of the reality competition, which is now airing on the platform. The first four episodes of The Circle Brazil I made it clear that this is a very compelling format that is here to stay.

With such a vibrant culture and such a diverse population, Brazil seems to be the perfect place for Netflix to produce a season of The circle. Now that The Circle Brazil is here, we can compare his first batch of episodes (and his cast) with the incredible first season of The Circle US.

Updated on May 28, 2020 by Brittany Fischer: Circle Brazil has come to an end, leaving fans hungry for more. With the full season aired, as well as the release of The Circle France, fans have continued to discuss how each season compares to each other. While there are some staunch fans of The Circle in America, many present compelling arguments as to why The Circle Brazil is better. Now that the winner has been crowned, let's compare these two seasons in full.

fifteen BEST: talking to the screen

One of the most annoying things about The Circle US was that the players spoke to the screen in an extremely slow and monotonous voice. While it makes sense that they are used to this based on their experience of using text-to-text technology, when all dialogue is delivered this way it can become monotonous. Fortunately this is fixed in The Circle Brazil It was the players spoke more naturally.

14 WORST: Cliffhanger removal

The Circle US Fans got used to the show's structure, which ended each episode with an elimination, followed by the eliminated contestant who was going to meet another player. While the eliminations and the final visit are included in The Circle BrazilThe episode was often stopped before revealing who was eliminated, ending in a cliffhanger.

Although this is better from a production standpoint, as it left fans eager for the next episode, it was frustrating as a viewer. There's also something odd about the highlight being at the beginning of the episode and not the end.

13 BEST: Culture on display

One of the amazing things about The Circle Brazil is that the culture of the players was very prominent on the show. While this sometimes means that American viewers may miss something due to lack of context, such as many unaware of the referenced stereotypes associated with Northeasterners, the inclusion of these references is significant.

For Brazilian viewers, these culturally significant moments probably made them feel proud and represented. For those outside of Brazil, it was a great way to experience and learn about a different culture. There is no "American culture" that is representative of much of the country. In this way, The Circle Brazil create something that The Circle US it can never be replicated.

12 Worse: lack of connections

Many genuine connections were formed in The circle of the United States. Even after filming ended, it appears that many of these players have remained in touch, maintaining the relationships they formed on the show.

The same cannot be said for The Circle Brazil. While there were a few times when the players seemed to really care about each other, the relationships didn't seem quite as deep. The Circle Brazil. This may be in part because the original players stick together. The Circle US, giving them more time to join.

eleven BEST: Players seem to be more honest

The Ice Breaker games on The circle They are a perfect opportunity for players and spectators to meet the people who compete. In the episode, the players answered a bunch of questions about themselves, and it definitely seems like no one held back in any way.

In the first season of The Circle USCertain players were called in for saying that they had never done things that most other participants perceived as "very normal." Overall, some of his "Icebreaker" responses didn't seem authentic, as if the contestants were simply "saving face" on camera. Comparatively, players in The Circle Brazil he did not seem to stop at all, even when very intimate questions were asked.

10 WORST: Presentation of nine players in the first episode

The first episode of The Circle US It featured eight players, and that felt like the perfect point for the format. Alternatively, we had to meet a total of nine people in the first episode of The Circle Brazil, and it felt quite overwhelming.

While it's easy to fall into the "the more the better" traps, it's actually detrimental to the players themselves whenever a reality competition has to focus on introducing too many people in the same episode. Instead, we could spend a little more time getting to know some of the players if they'd been introduced later in the season.

9 9 BEST: authenticity is valued immediately

Alana may have been blocked in the first episode of The Circle US due to the fact that she was perceived as inauthentic. However, it seemed that Antonio and Sammie were classified as influencers due to how conventionally attractive and heteronormative they looked in their images.

In The Circle BrazilNot only was the FaceTune-friendly player immediately blocked, but the players also rated the flamboyant Dumaresq and fun-loving Marina as influential. And of course, both Dumaresq and Marina are beautiful people on the outside, but it is clear that their great and authentic personalities really jumped from their photos and profiles.

8 WORST: Player's somewhat transphobic behavior

Rob, 34, decided on catfish as "Julia" in The Circle BrazilBut what started as an empowered personality quickly turned into a very abrasive and somewhat aggressive energy.

When twins Lucas and Marcel enter The circle Playing as "Luma", Rob (aka "Julia") quickly concludes that she is a trans girl. Despite the fact that Rob seems to be coming from a cozy place, he keeps telling others that "Luma" is trans, and even asks if he is trans during their first conversation. This somewhat troublesome behavior is called by many, including Dumaresq, Marina, and Lorayne.

7 7 BEST: even more LGBTQ + representation

The Circle US had gay, lesbian, and bisexual players, and The Circle Brazil Make it even better with queer rendering, with multiple queer players already introduced in the first four episodes.

Given how rare it is to see more than one or two LGBTQ + contestants in popular reality competitions like Older brother, Survivorand American idolIt is noteworthy that Netflix is ​​establishing a different and inclusive reputation with The circle.

6 6 Worse: some of the players are pretty boring

We saw people in The Circle US they weren't that entertaining However, for the most part, the season 1 cast was very solid. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said for some of the players in The Circle Brazil.

Ana Carla, JP and Rob (also known as "Julia") are at least three examples of players whose personality turned out to be quite superficial. What's more, it's arguable that Gaybol didn't really start showing his personality from the start, making him a "bad television" for a couple of episodes.

5 5 BEST: the ability to send motion capture videos

One of the games in The Circle Brazil It involved twins Lucas and Marcel (aka "Luma") performing some different Brazilian dances while wearing a motion capture suit. That motion capture was then streamed live to the other players, who, in turn, had to guess what dance they were watching.

Since contestants are never supposed to meet face-to-face, giving them the ability to send motion capture videos through the operating system is a fantastic idea for The circle. Hopefully this is incorporated into the second season of the US edition. USA

4 4 Worse: some players struggle with operating system navigation

One of the weird (but cool) things from the first season of The Circle US it's how familiar all the players seemed to be with the operating system. Contestants were quick to learn the dialect behind most of the essential operating system features, including how to send messages to others, start group chats, open your gallery, and react with emojis.

For some reason, players in The Circle Brazil He seemed a little confused about the voice-activated operating system. Consequently, we saw far fewer group chats in the Brazilian edition, and we had to go through some of them struggling to find the right image to post on their profiles.

3 BEST: New players have more charisma

After the first episode of The Circle USWe were introduced to new players including Miranda, Alex (aka "Adam"), Bill, Sean (aka "Colleen"), and Ed and Tammy (both playing Ed). While each of these new contestants had a particular charm, none of them came close to comparing themselves to the original eight people we met. Consequently, none of the new players made it to the final.

In The Circle BrazilIt definitely looks like Rayssa and twins Lucas and Marcel (aka "Luma") are going to stay. These players apparently have a lot more charisma than some of the original nine contestants, which means the ending may include some newer players.

2 Worse: some players have really bad strategies

In addition to their operating system experience, gamers in The Circle US Season 1 all had quite strong strategies, as if they had been watching this show all their lives. Alternatively, there are definitely some people in The Circle Brazil with strategies that didn't exactly make sense.

Some examples of debatable strategies on The Circle Brazil They include Rob (aka "Julia") flirting with each person and shooting himself in the foot, Akel decides to age himself and pretend to be a doctor, and Gaybol is honest about the fact that he is not single. In The Circle USWe saw how well the "young and single" trope worked, and the contestants did not invent professions that it was so difficult to lie about.

one * BEST: There To Play

While not everyone had a solid strategy about The Circle BrazilIt is clear that all the players were there to win a game. The fact that they were competing with each other seemed much more present in the minds of these contestants. They openly discussed their strategies and took notes.

In the meantime, The Circle US The contestants mainly advocated playing with the heart and being loyal to each other. That strategy worked for them, as they all decided to play the same way, but if someone like a Raf had been included in their mix, it would have completely manipulated them and dominated the game.

At the end of the day, if you are more interested in the social aspects of the game and the formation of genuine relationships, you probably prefer The Circle US. If you are a lover of strategy and games, you will love the most competitive ones. The circle of Brazil.

