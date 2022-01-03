Introduction

To be successful at intraday trading requires you to be dedicated, put in hard work, stay patient, and learn from the correct information. That’s because successful intraday trading involves 90% patience and 10% execution. So even though profit potential is high in intraday trading, there is also the risk of losing money in the same breath. Hence, you need to employ a well-thought-out intraday trading strategy to decide when to buy and sell and how to limit your losses.

Let’s look at eight popular strategies you can use as an intraday trader.

1-Momentum trading strategy

The term momentum is derived from Newton’s first law of motion. It means that when an object is in motion, it tends to stay in motion until an external force is applied. Similarly, a market in motion tends to remain in motion instead of moving back. Therefore, any market instrument that is going up could rise further. One of the main principles of the momentum strategy is to buy high, go higher, sell low, and go lower. When employing the momentum trading strategy, you capitalize on quick bursts in stock prices and trade in the course of the trend while having momentum on your side.

2-Breakout trading strategy

Professional day traders typically use this trading strategy. Typically, there are two types of breakout trading setups. These include: supporting resistance and swing high and swing low. If you choose to use a breakout trading strategy, you strive to enter the market when the price moves outside a defined price range — support or resistance. But a genuine breakout will only be accompanied by increased volume. To learn how to identify support and resistance, you need to look into the right charting tools. Identify a clear price range and mark price levels on the chart. Get ready for the break and close above the resistance levels. Through the breakout trading strategy, you can capitalize on support and resistance breakouts as well as high and low breakouts.

3-Scalping Trading Strategy

This is a trading style specializing in rapid spurts of profits. A ‘scalper’ is a well-versed day trader who can make several trades within a given trading timeframe. In scalping, there are three characteristics: small profit margins, high levels of leverage and short positions. Scalpers tend to target price caps and short-term trading loopholes that allow them to turn around a large position for a profit quickly. If you’re seeking scalping opportunities, you need to choose the right critical technical indicators. These indicators can help you understand when short-term price gaps are likely to take place.

4-Opening Range Breakout [ORB] trading strategy

In this trading strategy devised by Toby Crabel, you take a position when stock prices break above or below the prior day’s high or low. When forming your ORB trading strategy, identify strong breakouts, execute trades using the opening range, look into the timeframe selection, stock volume, and develop a directional bias. If you’re using this strategy, you may want to know that the opening hours in the market are the most vital as they give you clear indications of the day’s trading patterns.

5-High-frequency trading strategy

This is an algorithmic trading strategy that includes arbitrage or trades the bid-ask spread. High-Frequency Trading [HFT] makes use of powerful computers and the HFT algorithm to trade exceptionally quickly. To know how HFT works, you need to study specific terminologies such as collocation, algorithms, program trades, flash orders, front running, and automated market makers. HFT trading strategy competes with other HFT algorithms and works at breakneck speeds. If you love the thrill of speed, you can choose this ultrafast trading strategy to benefit your trades.

6-Intraday trend trading strategy

This strategy involves taking trades when stock prices react at critical price levels. It is a strategy that works on how stock prices will react at specific resistance or support levels. This technical analysis approach can help you understand price history, identify swing high and swing low, trend lines and resistance areas. Some common technical indicators used in intraday trend trading strategy include:

Moving Average Indicators

Moving Average Convergence Divergence

Stochastic Oscillator

Relative Strength Index [RSI]

Fibonacci Retracement

Bollinger Bands

7-Volume-based strategies

This day trading strategy uses volume indicators that can determine the strengths and weaknesses of stock prices. If you’re looking for a volume trading strategy, this can be your ideal option. When using this trading strategy, you will need to pay careful attention to the forces of supply and demand. You will also need to look for instances of enhanced buying or selling orders. With skill and practice, this trading strategy can yield high wins for your portfolio.

8-Chart pattern strategies

With this strategy, you can capitalize on short-term stock-price formations on technical charts. This technique can provide you with the framework for examining bull and bear markets. It uses profitable stock chart patterns to determine any instrument you plan to use for day trading. If you’re able to find, understand and trade chart patterns, you will easily navigate financial markets effectively. That’s because chart patterns are at the origin of all price movements and connect trends, thus making them a critical market phenomenon.

Conclusion

