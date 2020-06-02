8 words that reveal the total complicity of Republicans with Trump

Those eight words amount to a remarkable abdication of McConnell's role as leader, in his own right, of one of the two main parties in this country. But depressingly, McConnell's response was the rule rather than the exception among his Republican Senate colleagues.
"I didn't follow him, sorry," said Louisiana Senator Bill Cassidy.
"I really didn't see it," said Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.
"I was grateful for the president's leadership," said Montana Senator Steve Daines.
Uh, ok Let's be very clear about what happened here. The President of the United States delivered a speech on the need to "dominate" the streets in the wake of protests that erupted after the death of George Floyd, a black man who was detained and killed while in Minneapolis police custody.
Yes, all that happened. In America. In 2020. Amid continuous protests and riots. And a global pandemic.
McConnell refusing to comment on "other people's performances" when the stakes are high this high and the behavior of the president is this Abnormal is simply more evidence of just how comprehensive the GOP's complicity really is in Trump's radical approach to the presidency.
Point: Times of crisis like this demand that politicians be willing to go beyond their partisan bubbles to, you know, lead. This is not that.