8-year-old girl attacked by a fox while playing outside NJ home

An 8-year-old girl in New Jersey was hospitalized Wednesday afternoon after she was attacked by a fox outside her family's home in Essex County, according to the Livingston Police Department.

The girl was playing near a shed on Springbrook Road when the creature leaped and bit her, causing "small puncture wounds" to the lower leg and foot, Livingston PD Lt. Chris Reinhardt told NJ.com.

A neighbor who heard the attack dragged the typically shy creature, according to Reinhardt.

The girl was taken to St. Barnabas Medical Center, but her condition was not immediately clarified.

While foxes can attack small pets or livestock, they generally try to avoid humans, according to the Humane Society. Foxes can pose a threat to humans while rabid, but that is "very rare," according to the nonprofit.

Police said Wednesday night that Livingston Animal Control was still searching for the furry culprit involved in the attack.

The department could not be reached for further comment Thursday afternoon.

With cable posts.