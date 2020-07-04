80 artists are climbing the ICE facilities

Written by Jacqui Palumbo, CNN

This Independence Day weekend, 80 artists are asking Americans to look at the sky. During July 3-4, immigration-related messages will be written 10,000 feet away from WWII military aircraft, written at more than 80 sites related to the country's network of Immigration Service detention centers and United States Customs (ICE), Immigration Courts, and The Southern Border. The idea is to draw attention to these facilities, which may not be familiar to many Americans.

The "In Plain Sight" project is led by Los Angeles-based multidisciplinary artists Rafa Esparza and Cassils.

"(We have joined together) to fight the culture of incarceration and focus (our) attention on abolishing ICE," Cassils said in a video call.

The artists involved include Hank Willis Thomas and Dread Scott; Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors; artist and television producer Zackary Drucker; and designer and former Black Panther member Emory Douglas. Each artist has chosen a message that has been temporarily written in the sky on a particular site.

The message from Black Lives Matter artist and co-founder Patrisse Cullors "Care Not Cages" about the Los Angeles County Jail on July 3. Credit: Chris Mastro

The phrases, such as "No more camps" and "Freedom", will draw attention to the network of more than 200 detention centers, which are often private, found on the Internet. Cassils estimates that each heavenly message will be visible to approximately 3 million people in large cities, up to 20 miles away.

The phrases will end in the #xmap hashtag, directing viewers to the project's Instagram page and site, xmap.us. There, they can enter their zip code on an interactive map to see how many ICE facilities are near them.

"Some of (the facilities) are in the middle of nowhere, but some of them are in the center of their city, woven into our urban landscape," Cassils said.

The team behind "In Plain Sight" has partnered with partner organizations and nonprofits across the United States, including the ACLU of Southern California and the Detention Surveillance Network. "We don't see the work as artists as activists, but as artists who amplify the work that activists already do so well," said Cassils.

Also through the website, viewers can learn how to contribute, from joining the #FreeThemAll campaign to donating to the National Immigration Detention Bond Fund.

Artist Tina Takemoto's "Not Forgotten" message about Terminal Island Federal Prison in San Diego on July 3. Credit: Mark Von Holden

The project comes at a time when tens of thousands of people remain in ICE detention centers as the coronavirus pandemic continues to escalate in the United States. In May, detainees were reported to be participating in hunger strikes; More recently, a judge ruled that all children detained at ICE family facilities must be released due to the pandemic.

The message is "a poetic act that stays in the sky, if the wind behaves, for up to 10 minutes," Cassils said. However, the project will be extended through an augmented reality application that displays the messages virtually.

About the ICE Processing Center of South Texas, which has a unit for transgender women, Zachary Drucker, a consultant for "Transparente", chose the Spanish phrase "We'll see you", in reference to the proclamation of former attorney general Loretta Lynch told the transgender community in 2016. "(It is) the female version of the phrase, a subtle way to recognize one woman for another," Drucker, who is trans, said in an email. "I want to convey a message of unity to transgender women and to all people living in forced detention."

Along the border between the United States and Mexico, at the Laredo Juárez-Lincoln port of entry, viewers will be able to hear the detainees. Artist Devon Tsuno's message is telephone number 956-701-0149; when called, it will reproduce the written correspondence of the detained immigrants. "(Tsuno) used this platform to literally amplify the voices of the people who are being detained." Esparza said.

Artist Beatriz Cortez's "No Cages No Jualas" message to a Los Angeles immigration court on July 3. Credit: Dee Gonzalez

Reference points related to immigration are also included. On Ellis Island in New York, where the Statue of Liberty lifts its torch, Dread Scott's message will be a name: Carlos Ernesto Escobar Mejía, an immigrant who died in an ICE facility of the coronavirus in May. The statue is "a symbol of freedom," Scott said by email. "It is important to have a message that is inconsistent with that image."

The company that flies the planes is the Skytypers Air Show Team, which come together in a planned formation, ensuring that the smoke released from each plane combines to form a message.

"Skytyping is a methodology for delivering proud messages from the country on the fourth of July," said Cassils. "(We are delivering) these different kinds of feelings that call into question where we are as a country right now and what it means to be an American." This is not a dissident work of art; this is actually a very patriotic work of art. "