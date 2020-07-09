80s fashion: the best and worst trends of the 'more is more'

Written by Marianna Cerini, CNN

The 1980s was arguably the boldest decade in modern fashion history, a magical era of exaggerated silhouettes, permanent teasing, and saturated colors. It was the years of puffy shoulders and power suits, flashy skirts and spandex, velvet leggings, leg warmers, and bulky parachute pants.

Before the 1987 stock market crash, the world was getting richer and our closets were filled with displays of wealth: Christian Lacroix's bold and theatrical designs, Azzadine Alaia's dresses, and the angular shoulders of Thierry Mugler.

Japanese designers like Yohji Yamamoto, Issey Miyake and Rei Kawakubo from Comme de Garcons embodied a new genius, adding sculptural forms in the mix. They became coveted names among flavor makers and played an important role in defining black as the last "it" color. As Yamamoto once said: "Black can swallow light or make things look good. But above all black says this: 'I'm not bothering you, don't bother me!'

A model poses in a yellow jacket with oversized shoulders in the 1980s in New York. Credit: Anthony Barboza / File Photos / Getty Images

Many trends from the 80s have resurfaced in recent seasons, both on and off the track: Marc Jacobs puffed up his shoulders, Gucci brought glitter, and Tom Ford and JW Anderson added feathers to their outfits. Celine, Louis Vuitton and Max Mara are some of the many brands that have reinvented the powered suit. And it seems that neon is as popular as ever.

Love them or hate them, these trends are a clear sign that we are still obsessed with the 80s.

Yuppies, punks and party queens

Eclecticism dominated much of the decade. The punk-rock aesthetic of the late '70s – oversized leather outfits, skinny pants and lace – continued to evolve and was perfected on stage by Madonna, Annie Lennox and Boy George.

one/ /7 7 Punks wore outfits like colored mohawks, ripped skinny jeans, leather and demin jackets, and Dr. Martens in the 1980s. Scroll on to see other great fashion trends from the decade. Credit: Peter Turnley / Corbis / VCG / Getty Images

Vivienne Westwood also incorporated it into her early collections, including her 1981 debut fashion show "Pirate to the 1982 Buffalo Girls / Nostalgia of Mud" and "Punkature" in 1983, featuring worn and recycled "hillbilly" garments.

Political fashion was also part of the landscape. British designer Katharine Hamnett's t-shirts, bearing slogans such as "Choose Life" and "58% Don & # 39; t Want Pershing," reflected the social issues of the day.

Then there were yuppies, an acronym for "Young Urban Professionals," who championed striking materialism, in the form of designer labels, gold watches, chic New York City penthouses, and BMWs.

The entertainment world reflected these nouveau riches of upward mobility in such films as "Wall Street" and "Bright Lights, Big City" by Oliver Stone, a 1988 drama based on the eponymous novel by Jay McInerney.

Fashion gave them a wardrobe by way of oversized blazers with shiny buttons, two-piece stripes and sweaters over the shoulders, preferably from Ralph Lauren.

Women Aiming to Break Glass Ceilings in the Workplace they embraced power suits and exaggerated silhouettes that gave the appearance of upside down triangles, demanding attention in any room.

In the 1988 comedy "Working Girl," Melanie Griffiths character Tess McGill best epitomized looks, and the battle for women to get ahead, in tailored jackets and big shoulders.

Actors Melanie Griffith and Harrison Ford on the set of "Working Girl". Credit: Sunset Boulevard / Corbis / Getty Images

Bigger, brighter

Away from stock portfolios and expensive properties, the '80s style had an "anything goes" attitude.

Thick, brightly colored accessories like plastic hoop earrings, rubber bracelets, and sparkly chain necklaces were a must, all the more so once Cyndi Lauper and Salt-N-Pepa wore them.

Salt-N-Pepa and friends dancing while filming their single "Shake Your Thang" in New York City, 1988. Credit: Michael Benabib / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

That same OTT palette defined makeup. In a radical departure from the natural style of the previous decade Deep red or bright pink lips, overly plump eyebrows, rainbow-colored eyeshadows, and exaggerated blush were top beauty trends, often paired with wavy or permed hair.

Patchwork and acid-washed denim were a great thing, as were ruffles and off-the-shoulder dresses. Strong prints, mom jeans and "Top Gun" inspired bomber jackets were also everywhere.

The 1980s was obsessed with physical exercise, and leggings, wristbands, and stirrups became regular wardrobe accessories due to the popularity of Jazzercize and training videos.

Model and actress Christie Brinkley trains in a pink spandex jumpsuit and leg warmer. Credit: Bettmann Archive / Getty Images

Legendary racquetball and aerobics player Richard Simmons made shorts and tank tops look good. And movies like "Footloose", "Flashdance", "Staying Alive" and "Dirty Dancing" made it perfectly acceptable to break into seemingly spontaneous dance routines. (We were already using heaters, so why not?)

Icons and logos

Labels, logos and idols helped propel the 1980s into the era of statement making that we now remember as.

Everyone wanted a pair of Ray-Ban Wayfarers, especially after a young Tom Cruise wore them in 1983's "Risky Business." Clever product placement also did wonders for Calvin Klein, whose undergarments made it to Marty McFly's closet in "Return to the future".

Our feet also presented another branding opportunity. Every kid in the world seemed to want a pair of Nike Air Jordan, after Michael Jordan debuted them on the court. (In May, a signed copy of 1985 Air Jordans sold for more than half a million dollars, an auction record for a pair of sneakers.) The Reebok hi-top sneakers were also the pinnacle of style, as were the Adidas Superstar kicks and matching tracksuits.

Guess, Benetton, Levi & # 39; s, Tommy Hilfiger and Lacoste were must-have labels. The different markings indicated which tribe you were in, but for the most part it was for each one its own.

Madonna in New York, 1984. Credit: Michael Putland / Hulton Archive / Getty Images

Is he The great diversity of status symbols, clothing options and style icons that have made the 80's once still remember mainly, fondly The joy and glamor of "more is more" were just too fun to forget.

Caption above image: Models Fabienne Terwinghe and Carre Otis pose for a Vogue shoot in February 1989 in Palm Beach, Florida.