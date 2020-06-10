81 killed in bloody Boko Haram attack in Nigerian village





Residents said the men attacked the village in armored tanks and trucks full of weapons, according to the government statement.

Seven people, including the village chief, children and women, were kidnapped from the Faduma Kolomdi community, described as a nomadic city in northern Borno.

Residents reported that the men rounded up the villagers on Tuesday morning and began firing in the multi-hour incident.

One of the villagers who survived the onslaught told authorities that the attackers were undercover as Islamic teachers.

"They called us together and said they wanted to give us religious sermons. They asked us to present any arms we had. Some villagers turned in their … pistols, bows and arrows." "Suddenly, they started shooting at will. Even the children and women were not spared, many were shot at close range," the unnamed man said in the statement. "We have buried 49 bodies here, while another 32 bodies were carried by families from the surrounding villages. "The insurgents kidnapped seven people, including the head of our village. They left with 400 cattle," added the man. & # 39; Callous attacks & # 39; Tuesday's attack involving women and children was carried out by Boko Haram and ISWAP, or the Islamic State Province of Africa, members who operate sleeping terrorist cells in communities in the area, Nigerian military spokesman Sagir Musa he said in a statement. A large number of troops were also sent to the area to reinforce the military's response to the attack, the army said. "The Nigerian army is committed to investigating the circumstances of these callous attacks by desperate Boko Haram criminals and bandits against innocent civilians," said Musa. The villagers' accounts were corroborated by former district chief Zanna Gubio, who told CNN that she transported some of the victims to the hospital with her vehicle. He said the attacks occurred on Tuesday morning when some of the herders were feeding their livestock and militants summoned them from the fields. "My people were feeding their cattle when Boko Haram asked them to gather, and then they started shooting at them. The burial lasted all night until the early hours of this morning," he added. Borno state governor Babagana Zulum visited the town on Wednesday and called on the Nigerian army to strengthen its operations to end the militant attack on the state's border communities. Tens of thousands of people have died and more than 3 million people have been displaced during the Boko Haram insurgency of more than a decade in northeast Nigeria. The group's fighters have unleashed butcher shops, burning mosques, communities and attacking military posts in the region. More than 30 travelers were killed when Boko Haram militants set fire to vehicles at a barricade in the city of Auno in Borno state in February.





