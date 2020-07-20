85 babies test positive for COVID-19 in a Texas county

According to a local health official, a total of 85 babies younger than one year tested positive for coronavirus in a single Texas county.

Those numbers were confirmed during a Friday briefing by Annette Rodríguez, director of public health for Corpus Christi, located in Nueces County. She did not elaborate on the babies' conditions.

While cases involving newborns are rare, children younger than 1 year are at increased risk for severe disease with COVID-19 due to their immature immune system and smaller airways, the Mayo Clinic reported. It makes them more likely to develop respiratory problems with respiratory virus infections.

"Newborns can become infected with the virus that causes COVID-19 during delivery or by exposure to sick caregivers after delivery," the medical center said. "The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends special care for newborns of women who have confirmed or suspected COVID-19."

Steps to protect the baby could include temporary separation of the mother and newborn, monitoring the baby for signs of infection, or evaluating the newborn for COVID-19 if supplies are available, the association said. It is recommended that baby caregivers wear face masks and wash their hands.

A study of more than 2,100 children suspected or confirmed to have COVID-19 in China between late December and early February showed that just under 11 percent of babies had serious illnesses, according to the Mayo Clinic. Critical or serious illness rates decreased to approximately seven percent for children ages 1 to 5. For children over the age of 16, the positivity rate was reduced to three percent.

Of the nearly 150,000 cases of COVID-19 in the US between February 12 and April 2, about 2,500 – or 1.7 percent – were in children, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said. (CDC).

Meanwhile, doctors in France published a case study earlier this month that strongly suggested that a newborn contracted the coronavirus before it was born.

Texas has become a major point of coronavirus in recent weeks, with hospitals in the state nearly at capacity due to an increase in infections. Texas currently has more than 335,000 total cases of COVID-19, which is now the fourth highest total in the state, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Deaths have also increased in recent weeks, topping 4,000 over the weekend. On May 31, the total deaths were 1,678, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported.

As of Sunday, Nueces County has reported more than 8,579 total coronavirus cases and 95 deaths from the virus, according to Corpus Christi data.

"Stay socially away from others," added Rodríguez. "Stay protected, wear a mask when you are in public. And for everyone else, please do your best to stay home."