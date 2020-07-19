85 babies test positive for COVID-19 in a Texas county

Eighty-five babies under the age of 1 reportedly tested positive for coronavirus in one Texas county.

The test results were confirmed in Nueces County, on the Gulf Coast, as the state faces an increase in new cases of COVID-19, CNN reported Saturday.

"We currently have 85 babies under the age of one in Nueces County who tested positive for COVID-19," Annette Rodriguez, Corpus Christi Nueces county director of public health, told CNN.

"These babies are not yet on their first birthday," he said. "Please help us stop the spread of this disease."

Texas is among the two dozen states struggling with the rapid rise in infections after rapidly reopening their economies, along with states like Florida, Arizona and Oklahoma.

Nueces County Medical Examiner Adel Shaker said last week that a baby younger than 6 months died after testing positive for the virus, the Texas Tribune reported.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warn that the data shows that babies younger than 12 months may be at higher risk for serious disease from COVID-19 compared to older children.

But he also said the data on such cases is "limited."

Cases across Texas have increased rapidly since mid-June.

The state set a record Thursday when it reported more than 15,000 new cases of COVID-19.

Nearly 326,000 Texans have tested positive for the virus and more than 3,800 have died as of Saturday night, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Texas Representatives Sheila Jackson Lee and Joaquín Castro sent a letter to Governor Greg Abbott on Friday urging him to curtail the reopening of Texas and allow local jurisdictions to develop their own home stay policies.

"We need to provide local authorities to counties and local cities to do what is best for their communities," they wrote.