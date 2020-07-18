85 babies younger than 1 year tested positive for coronavirus in a Texas county







In Nueces County, Texas, where Corpus Christi is located, the number of new cases of coronavirus soared in July after a flattening trend. The virus has infected dozens of babies, and local authorities urge people to wear masks and practice social distancing.

"We currently have 85 babies under the age of one in Nueces County who tested positive for Covid-19," said Annette Rodriguez, Corpus Christi Nueces County director of public health.

"These babies are not yet on their first birthday. Please help us stop the spread of this disease."