‘892’ is a biopic that tells the powerful and engaging story of a Marine war veteran who faces mental and emotional challenges when he tries to reintegrate back into civilian life. The film follows his journey exploring the complex dynamics of his life. ‘892’ is an emotional and thought-provoking film that will leave you thinking about Brian Easley long after you finish watching it.

Background to Brian Easley’s life

As Hollywood Reporter writes, “The systems that failed Brian Easley, a Marine veteran who was shot by police after threatening to bomb a Wells Fargo in an Atlanta suburb in 2017, are almost too numerous to count. After serving in the Iraq War, Easley returned to the United States with little support and few options. A litany of health issues, including PTSD, left him unable to sustain full-time work. Right before his death, he was living in a $25-a-day-motel room and wading through a bureaucratic nightmare with the Department of Veterans Affairs, which hadn’t deposited his most recent disability check.”

What is the biopic about?

The biopic is a heart-breaking and painful depiction of that vet’s fateful decision of robbing the bank. The movie is based on ‘They didn’t have to kill him: The death of Lance Corporal Brian Easley’, by Aaron Gell. “A desperate veteran, missing his disability payment, walked into a bank and took several people hostage. This is how he got there,” this is how Aaron Gell starts to describe the incident.

When was the movie released?

The biopic premiered at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival on January 21, 2022. Watch out for the movie now, you will regret not seeing it.

The review:

Boyega plays Brian with a sensitivity that heightens the emotional stakes of the film. Boyega is a serious, politically engaged artist with a capacity to play tough, troubled characters, and “892” marks a potential turning point for him. Boyega is the most interesting thing in the movie — specifically, the way he portrays this tragic, psychologically broken individual fighting for what matters to him — although it’s also noteworthy for featuring Michael Kenneth Williams’ final performance as the hostage negotiator. From the moment Brian steps inside the bank, it’s clear this isn’t a normal bank robbery we see. He doesn’t have a solid plan; he might not even have a bomb, about which he says. Brian looks almost apologetic as he asks for a pen and passes his scribbled threat across the counter.

According to “892,” Brian knew what his fate is going to be. Before entering the bank, he clearly knew how situations like this go to an end for Black men in America. Still, he chose to make an example of himself and made people give deep thinking about this incident. The movie asks us to decide whether he was a martyr or a mental case for taking such a stand. The movie portrays beautifully the tragic ending of Brian, the continuous struggle going inside him, and the pile of incidents that lead him to do this.

What are some of the critical acclaims that ‘8920 has received?

The movie ‘8920 was well-received by audiences and critics alike. Rotten Tomatoes has given the movie a score of 83%. Some of the critical acclaims that ‘8920 have received include;

“Powerful, timely, and convincingly acted.” – Los Angeles Times

“Anchored by an intense central performance from Michael Shannon.” – The Hollywood Reporter

ADVERTISEMENT

“Gell’s nonfiction account is brought to visceral life in this impressively mounted production.” – Variety

Focusing on the aftermath of the event, ‘892 also offers a penetrating look at how society and the media reacted to the crime. The acting is superb, with Boyega giving an incredibly powerful performance as the Marine veteran, Brian Easley. The direction and production values are also top-notch. If you’re looking for a well-done biopic that addresses a difficult subject matter, ‘892 is definitely worth your time. Featuring excellent acting and directing, this film is sure to stay with you long after you’ve finished watching it. I give it my highest recommendation.