9-1-1 is a show about people who work in fire, police, and ambulance departments. And now its time for 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3. It takes place in Austin, Texas. The show that is called Lone Star, which is like 9-1-1, is from Texas which has a star on it. It was made by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear. Fox ordered the show in May 2019. The first episode of the show aired on January 19th, 2020.

The TV show was given a second season in April 2020. That means that the new episodes will start in January 2021. The show was renewed for a third season. The new season will come out on January 3, 2022.

Fox aired the first promo for the upcoming third season of 9-1-1: Lone Star. This season, Owen and T.K. will fight the ice storm in Austin. T.K. saves someone who was in the frozen lake.

The second season of the show 9-1-1 finished with Billy taking over as the new deputy fire chief. The first thing he did was to close down the 126 for good. People from the show said that they may have different jobs at separate firehouses.

What is the release date of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3?

The new show you like, “9-1-1: Lone Star” will not be on TV for a long time. The old show “9-1-1” will still go on at 8 PM ET on Monday nights. But the new show won’t come back until Jan. 2022! The show will be taken away from the flagship show to do other shows on Monday. One of these new shows is called “The Big Leap”. It’s about a guy who wants to become a dancer and Scott Foley is in it. In Season 3 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, you can watch new episodes on Fox. You can also tune in online or with the app.

What is the plot of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3?

In Season 3, some things will happen because of what happened in Season 2. In the new season, Tommy’s life will be changing again. Grace and Judd might have to be parents. It is hard when you are still recovering from a car crash. Carlos and T.K. live together now, but they may have disagreements because of the arson case. There might be big dust on the way. People should expect it. the show is not over yet. You will have some time to think about what might happen next.

What is the star cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 3?

We hope that the actors who played the main characters on 9-1-1: Lone Star will be back for season 3 of the show.

Rob Lowe as Owen Strand

Gina Torres as Tommy Vega

Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy “TK” Strand

Jim Parrack as Judson “Judd” Ryder

Sierra McClain as Grace Ryde

Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani

Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland

Julian Works as Mateo Chavez

Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillia

Carlos Reyes as Rafael Silva

Billy Burke as Captain Billy Tyson

Deadline is an organization that says Liv Tyler was not able to be in season 2. This is because of the coronavirus pandemic and personal reasons. Gina Torres, who is a character on a show called “Suits,” will play Tommy in the upcoming third installment of the movie. There’s no word yet on whether Liv will also play a part in it. The most recently added actor is Brianna Baker. She has starred in the show on Fox.

What about the production of the title?

It was announced that Fox gave the production a series order for a 9-1-1 spin-off on May 12, 2019. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear are the creators of 9-1-1. They will be working with Rob Lowe. Angela Bassett is also an executive producer of the show. She is in the original 9-1-1.

Nearly all the filming of the show is done in Los Angeles, California. Some people in the local film industry do not like that there is no filming on location. They think Austin has what it needs to host this series.