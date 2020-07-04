9/11 Memorial reopens after COVID-19 closes

The iconic 9/11 Memorial opened to relatives of victims, first responders and frontline workers on Saturday after being closed for nearly three months due to COVID-19.

The Memorial, which will now require masks and social distancing for visitors and employees, opens to the general public on July 5, ending the temporary closure from early March. The museum remains closed for now.

American flags were placed around the survivor tree to remember 9/11 survivors who died of COVID-19.

Mike Bloomberg, President of the Memorial and Museum, was present, along with Mayor Bill de Blasio, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and Senator Chuck Schumer.