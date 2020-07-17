9/11 responder finds the US flag stuffed on the northern state porta potty

A retired New York City firefighter who responded to September 11 said he found an American flag stuck to a portable toilet on a softball field where he played in a senior league in Poughkeepsie, New York, this week.

Firefighter Chris Edwards told local media that he and the other players, many of them veterans and retired first responders, noticed that the flag was missing from the flagpole around 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

Then 63-year-old Navy veteran Johnny Bellezza found it stuffed in the toilet, drenched in dirt, the Poughkeepsie Journal reported.

"This is absolutely the most disrespectful act against the flag I've ever seen," Edwards told the outlet. "I am really scared and upset to see this."

The men pulled it out, did what they could to clean it, and hung it up to dry before a local police officer said it would contact the American Legion to coordinate its proper disposal, local radio station WPDH reported.

Police told the Poughkeepsie Journal that they had no suspects, but that patrols in city parks would increase.

Marc Molinaro, a Dutchess County executive and Republican who unsuccessfully filed against New York Governor Andrew Cuomo in 2018, condemned the vandalism.

"This is completely inexcusable and terribly disheartening." tweeted. "Desecrating our flag and damaging public property is insulting, shameful and illegal."

Molinaro added that while Americans have the right to express their political differences, vandalism is not protected.

"We celebrate the right of our neighbors to exercise and express their views and beliefs," he wrote. "Not this way. Never."

The vandalism occurred a few days after someone in the nearby Washingtonville community cut a flagpole at a monument to five firefighters who died in the September 11 attacks. After knocking down the flagpole, graffiti remained on its base.

An eagle statuette that had been placed on the pole was found on the street next to a downed sign in a church.

Washingtonville is across the county lines in Orange County, about 30 miles south of Poughkeepsie.

Both communities are located within the Hudson Valley, north of New York City.