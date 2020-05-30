9 great CNET readings this week

For the most up-to-date news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The United States passed a serious milestone in the coronavirus front this week: More than 100,000 people have died from COVID-19 as jobless claims exceeded 40 million.

Meanwhile we almost we saw the first manned flight into space on a commercial spacecraft – the launch was scrapped on Wednesday due to weather but it will make another try on saturday. Too, HBO Max was live, President Donald Trump targeted social media companies through an executive order and CNET started the celebration of it's his 25th birthday.

These are the stories of the week that you don't want to miss:

Virtual reality, robots, chatbots, and holograms could allow us to exist perpetually. If we must choose the option it is a different story.

The president targets social media companies through an executive order.

The latest major league streaming service has fierce competition after rival Disney Plus set a high standard.

The year CNET started, great things were happening in a small corner of the universe known as the World Wide Web.

Tracing the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is proving to be a gigantic task.

News articles and tweets denouncing the 5G coronavirus conspiracy theory are mislabeled.

The 007 franchise set the standard for on-screen secret agents, and it's still going strong. But don't jump into the series anywhere.

The historic Demo-2 mission slated for Saturday finally brings astronauts out of the 70s.

Comment: Nintendo's new hit is a master class to keep you hooked.