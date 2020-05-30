9 New Movies to Watch at Home: The High Note and What's New on Netflix

This week's movie news is mostly about the projects that will start once the COVID-19 pandemic ends, as there is still no indication of when it will be safe to reopen theaters. Spike Lee himself has said that he will not go to the movies until there is a vaccine, and also noted that he is not sure how movie production will safely resume. But the industry is working on the protocol for future film shootings, and a new survey suggests that the public wants to find a way back to the multiplex.

If Hollywood can uncover that new normal, we'll be able to see Cate Blanchett in the next Eli Roth soon. Borderlands movie, HamiltonThomas Kail directs a new version of Fiddler on the Roofand a sequel to the Sonic movie, which is now in development.

In another milestone for post-pandemic life, Netflix's talks to acquire the historic Egyptian Theater in Los Angeles have finally ended, allowing the streaming service to display its own content at a major theater without worrying about the exclusivity windows that They made deals to play Netflix movies in Regal and AMC theaters so hard.

Meanwhile, though, the theaters are still closed, here is the movie you can watch this weekend from the comfort of your home.

The high note

Where to watch it: Digital rental $ 19.99 on Amazon, Google Play and Apple

Photo: Focus functions

Maggie (Dakota Johnson) is the overworked personal assistant to music superstar Grace Davis (Tracee Ellis Ross). Although Maggie seems to have reached a dead end in her job, she still aspires to become a music producer. Meanwhile, Grace's manager (Ice Cube) wants him to settle in Las Vegas, which Grace considers a death sentence. To get what they want, Grace and Maggie have to learn to work together.

The vast of the night

Where to watch it: Streaming on Amazon

Image: Amazon Studios

Set in the 1950s, The vast of the night It focuses on two teenagers investigating a mysterious radio frequency. Over the course of one night, switchboard operator Fay (Sierra McCormick) and radio DJ Everett (Jake Horowitz) conduct a supernatural treasure hunt, investigating everything from tape reels to anonymous phone calls while trying to uncover the source of the frequency.

In the register

Where to watch it: Streaming on HBO Max

Photo: HBO Max

Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering In the register sheds light on the sexual assault and harassment allegations against Russell Simmons, co-founder of DEF Jam Recordings. The documentary includes testimonies from more than 20 women and focuses on Drew Dixon, who accused Simmons of rape and experienced more harassment, as well as damage to his professional life, throughout his career. The film also addresses how the voices of black women have been left out of the #MeToo movement.

Botero

Where to watch it: Digital rental $ 12.99 through Corinth Films

Image: Hogan Millar Media / Corinth Films

You may be more familiar with the work of Colombian artist Fernando Botero from memes. Don Millar's documentary on Botero paints him in a broader light, going back to Botero's past in the province of Medellín in 1932 and following his rise through the art world. Millar weaves original images along with stock photos and videos of Botero's family as he strives to create as complete an image of the painter as possible.

New to Netflix this weekend

Comedy Special Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Steve Carell's New Comedy Series Space force

The third season of documentary series. Somebody feed Phil

Safdie brothers are magnetic Uncut Gems, starring Adam Sandler

And this is what fell last Friday:

The trip to Greece

Where to watch it: Digitally rent $ 5.99 from Amazon, $ 6.99 from Google Play and Apple

Photo: IFC Films

Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon have now starred in exaggerated versions of themselves in four films for director Michael Winterbottom, the latest (and last) of which is The trip to Greece, in which they try to retrace the steps of Odysseus during a tour of a restaurant. It's a fitting farewell to the series in the way that it emphasizes the passage of time. From our review:

Four installments in the series have allowed a sense of intimacy to grow between the two men. Beyond the fact that the fictional characters of Coogan and Brydon seem transparent enough to be real: They voice their little complaints with no apparent respect for the cameras, and Coogan can't help but mention the BAFTA awards he has won: the The company's value in four films create a sense of camaraderie with the audience. It's the same kind of emotional investment that people get, for example, from the Marvel Cinematic Universe or from a beloved television series. (The film versions are edited together from six-episode seasons that are broadcast on British television.)

Heritage

Where to watch it: Digitally rent $ 6.99 at Amazon and Apple

Image: Vertical entertainment

When a wealthy patriarch (Patrick Warburton) dies suddenly, his estate is divided among his family. Her daughter Lauren (Lily Collins) also receives a message from her father about a secret bunker below the property, in which she discovers a man (Simon Pegg) who claims he was held there for three decades. The revelation that her father might not be who she claimed to be threatens to tear the family apart. It is Pegg's performance that really ties the film together. From our review:

On the other side of this psychological duel, which the film usefully underlines by repeatedly placing a chess game between its two tracks, Pegg manages to be both mysterious and sympathetic. It's especially fun to watch him when he's allowed to let go, and between his acting and a strong makeup job, he portrays someone a decade or so older than his actual age. He is the only actor in Heritage who sells the emotions of his character and the only one who seems ready to admit that he is in a pulpy thriller.

Diana Kennedy: Nothing fancy

Where to watch it: Digital rental $ 9.99 through Greenwich Entertainment

Image: Greenwich Entertainment

The documentary Diana Kennedy: Nothing fancy It's a delight. As filmmaker Elizabeth Carroll delves into the life of Kennedy, a renowned chef, she also faces the complications of a white woman being considered the leading expert on Mexican cuisine. At all times, Kennedy, who makes no sense and is almost noisy despite his age, reveals years of research and dedication to food, including precious personal relationships with other cooks.

Lucky grandmother

Where to watch it: Digital rental $ 12 through Good Deed Entertainment

Photo: Good Deed Entertainment

When they tell their 80-year-old recently widowed grandmother (Tsai Chin) that she is going to have a particularly lucky day, she decides to go to the casino and enter. Unfortunately, his game draws the attention of some local gangsters. When she hires a bodyguard from a rival gang, she finds herself caught up in the middle of a gang war.

The painter and the thief

Where to watch it: Digitally rent $ 3.99 through Neon and your local theater's virtual theater

Photo: neon

The painter and the thief It tells a remarkable true story, in which a painter tracks down the thief responsible for stealing two of her works. When she finds him, the two become friends, and she ends up inviting him to sit down for a portrait of her own. Against all odds, she becomes his muse.