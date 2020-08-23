- 1 9 states’ Covid-19 case counts trending up
9 states’ Covid-19 case counts trending up
Newsdio’s John King breaks down the latest US trends in the coronavirus pandemic, as 20 states are reporting an upward trend in Covid-19 deaths when compared to last week.
