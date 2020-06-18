9 Texas mayors want to demand masks in nearby public spaces

In a letter to Abbott, mayors said, "Many people in many of our cities still refuse to use these face coatings even though these coatings are scientifically proven to help prevent the spread of the disease."

Abbott, a Republican who has repeatedly said that masks are important, has insisted that the government should not compel people to wear masks. Its executive order to reopen the state expressly prohibited local jurisdictions from doing so.

In a surprising move Wednesday, Bexar County, the home of San Antonio, issued an order forcing companies to require that they cover the faces of employees and visitors when they can get very close. Those who do not face a fine of up to $ 1,000.

The order imposes on companies the burden of imposing the use of face masks in their facilities. But it is still the county that would impose the fine if the companies do not do the same.

Perhaps most surprisingly, Abbott said he supports the new Bexar County requirement, noting that his state order prohibits local government from requiring masks for individuals, but does not prohibit companies from requiring masks at their own facilities.

"We want to make sure that the government does not infringe individual liberty, and therefore the government cannot require people to wear a mask," Abbott told CNW affiliate KWTX.

"However, in accordance with my plan, local governments may require that stores and businesses require masks. That is what was authorized in my plan, that is what the Bexar County judge has now realized. And so what is Bexar County doing and what is each county authorized to do, and that is imposing requirements on business operations. "

Other parts of Texas could enact similar rules. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, head of the county government, said he was pleased that the governor supported the Bexar County mask rules.

"Once enacted in Dallas County and other local jurisdictions, this will save countless lives," said Jenkins.

Texas and 9 other states set records in new Covid-19 cases

This week, 10 states are seeing their highest seven-day average of new coronavirus cases per day since the pandemic began months ago, according to a CNN analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.

The data includes new cases reported through Tuesday. The states with record averages are Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, and Texas.

While some politicians have attributed more cases to better evidence, recent increases are outpacing the increase in evidence, said Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, chair of the University of Pennsylvania Department of Medical Ethics and Health Policy.

"There may be a small percentage increase due to the evidence in terms of the number of cases," he said.

"But when you see a 50% or 150% increase in the number of cases you're seeing, which is what we're seeing across the South, that's not a test. Those are new cases. That's a spread of the community".

Do the masks really help?

An estimated 230,000 to 450,000 cases of Covid-19 were averted in states that enacted requirements for mask use between April 8 and May 15, researchers from the University of Iowa reported Tuesday.

The longer the rules are in effect, the greater the reduction in Covid-19 cases. Within a week after implementation, for example, the researchers observed a 0.9% decrease in new Covid-19 cases. After 21 days, they reported a decrease of up to 2%.

Another study published in the medical journal Lancet also said that wearing a face mask decreases the chances of spreading the coronavirus.

But many people skip facial masks as states reopen. That is the opposite of what should happen, since many more people are in public, said Jeremy Howard, a research scientist at the University of San Francisco.

Howard has spent the past four months in Texas and has recently noticed that there are fewer people wearing masks.

"As economies open up more, masks become more important, not less important," he said.