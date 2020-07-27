9-year-old girl, Florida's youngest person, dies of COVID-19

A healthy 9-year-old girl died this month after contracting the coronavirus, making her the youngest person in Florida to succumb to the disease, local media reported.

Kimora "Kimmie" Lynum died in her sleep in her Gainesville home the night of July 17, relatives told WTLV.

"She was a happy girl, but she couldn't even live her life," cousin Dejeon Cain told the middle.

Family members said the girl had no underlying health problems when she contracted a furious fever.

"She was fine at one point, and suddenly she had a feverish situation," Cain said.

The girl's mother took her to the hospital for treatment, but they sent her home, family members said. He collapsed a short time later and died after his heart failed.

Local health authorities confirmed the girl's death, and records show her case was unrelated to travel, according to WCJB. The state does not report pre-existing conditions.

The family said they don't know how Kimmie caught COVID-19, saying she had stayed home the entire summer and had not been in contact with anyone who knew she had the virus.

She was the only daughter of her mother. Her father Theophilus Lynum was shot dead in April, Cain said.

"This is like a double whammy …," Cain told WGFL. "We just buried it and now we are burying it. The family is concerned."

After her father's death, Kimmie "was still happy and had that grace about her," Cain said.

"She was an incredible girl."

Her family has established a GoFundMe to help pay for the funeral arrangements.

Kimmie is the fifth child to die of COVID-19 in the Sunshine State, where at least 5,853 people have succumbed to the virus.

As of Sunday night, Florida had at least 423,855 cases registered, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.