90 Day Fiancé: Is Big Ed Banned from TLC?

TLC advances with a 90 day fiance spin-off called Strike Back giving cast members the opportunity to "strike back" at their enemies. Popular cast members Tom Brooks and Lisa Hamme are confirmed participants in the split, but one of 90 day promise: before 90 days the most popular cast members to date, Big Ed Brown, are nowhere to be found. This begs the question, has Big Ed been kicked out of TLC?

Ed Brown is a 54-year-old professional photographer from San Diego, California. He gave himself the name "Big Ed" for his great personality, which is ironic because he is only 4 & # 39; 11 & # 39 ;. 90 day promise: before 90 days he followed Big Ed as he traveled to the Philippines to meet his future girlfriend, Rosemarie Vega. The couple ended at the end of the season after Rose learned that Big Ed did not want to have children, a truth that was hidden despite knowing that Rose wanted to have more children.

Daily soap dish broke the news of Big Ed's absence Strike Back. With Big Ed's controversial bow 90 day promise: before 90 daysThere could be many reasons why TLC would not want it in their programming in the future. One of the main possible reasons is allegations of sexual assault against him. After Big Ed's popularity grew, a woman went ahead and accused Big Ed of grooming her and then sexually assaulted her to the point where she was hospitalized and left with lasting health conditions.

To chase Rose, Big Ed cut ties with his 23-year-old daughter, Tiffany Brown. Big Ed calls Tiffany "the love of her life" when the two fall in love at the end of the season. Fans wondered why Big Ed would completely cut ties to someone who is so important to him just because they questioned their relationship. The age difference between Big Ed and Rose was certainly a surprise (Big Ed is 31 years older than Rose), but suspicions about a large age gap generally wouldn't warrant someone to completely cut off a close relative.

With Big Ed's alleged story of grooming and sexually assaulting a young woman, Tiffany may have feared he would do the same to Rose. Throughout your time in 90 day promise: before 90 daysBig Ed repeatedly lied to and manipulated Rose before she left him to return to the Philippines. Big Ed withheld information and repeatedly questioned Rose's sexual history and honesty. On multiple occasions, Rose was left crying after her tense confrontations with Big Ed. While the failed relationship may have been an entertaining season, these accusations against Big Ed may make it too controversial for her comfort.

90 day promise: before 90 days airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. EST on TLC.

Source: Daily soap dish

