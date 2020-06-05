90 Day Fiancé’s Aladin Jallali Has New Girlfriend Amid Divorce with Laura

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Laura and Aladin Jallali's marriage as a lead balloon, now it seems that he has moved to a new woman.

Laura and Aladin Jallali from 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way they are in the middle of a divorce and it seems that Aladin already has a new girlfriend. Of all the couples featured in Season 1 of the show, Laura and Aladin went through many ups and downs, including two big discussions just one day for Laura to arrive in Qatar.

Almost as soon as the show ended, as soon as they were married, the couple divorced. Aladin was blocking Laura on social media before she moved to Qatar, so the cracks in the relationship were evident from the start. But, she said she believes the reason for the breakup of the marriage was due to the TLC show. Now, it appears that both have moved in with new partners. Laura is said to be dating a 25-year-old from California, while Aladin's Instagram profile mentions a new relationship.

While Aladin is interested in sharing his love for a woman in his life, his mother, online, his new girlfriend has yet to be revealed. He writes in his Instagram bio, "In relation" along with a heart emoji, but a photo of Aladin's new partner has yet to appear. In a January 2020 IG post, he also shared a photo of himself in the gym with the hashtag "#strongenoughforher" that could lead his followers to believe that Aladin is working for a new girlfriend.

Although Laura spent a lot of time complaining about how Aladin performed in the & # 39; jiggy jiggy & # 39; department, it seems he was eager to get on with other women. In 2019 Laura accused her Tunisian husband of cheating on her during his marriage to "thirsty" women. From the beginning of their relationship, it seemed that Laura and Aladin's relationship was doomed. In September 2019, Jallali's relationship went from strange to totally strange when Laura, 51, announced that she was pregnant. Laura confirmed the pregnancy through Instagram, but then stated that it was an ectopic pregnancy. According to Cheat sheetLaura's 90 Day cast member Deavan Clegg did not believe her miscarriage claims and said in an Instagram Live interview with John Yates, "People need to realize that when they found out about their pregnancy, they told us it was false"

Whether Laura was pregnant or not, the entire relationship seemed to bring a lot of stress to the couple and their loved ones with Laura's son, Liam O & # 39; Toole, laughing uncontrollably at her when she revealed that Aladin wanted a divorce. It seems that these two are better separated and with new love interests.

