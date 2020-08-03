90-minute tests that detect Covid-19 and other viruses to be deployed in the UK

The tests will be implemented in hospitals, residences and laboratories across the UK starting next week.

"We are using the most innovative technologies available to address the coronavirus. Millions of new rapid coronavirus tests will deliver results on the spot in less than 90 minutes, helping us to break the chains of transmission quickly," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock in a release. statement.

Pandemic experts have said it would be helpful to differentiate between the various flu-like illnesses that circulate in the winter months, and rapid detection of any one can help isolate patients and any available treatment.

The department has said the tests "will greatly increase test capacity before winter, delivering rapid results that will help break transmission chains quickly."