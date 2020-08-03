90-minute tests that detect Covid-19 and other viruses to be deployed in the UK

The tests will be implemented in hospitals, residences and laboratories across the UK starting next week.
"We are using the most innovative technologies available to address the coronavirus. Millions of new rapid coronavirus tests will deliver results on the spot in less than 90 minutes, helping us to break the chains of transmission quickly," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock in a release. statement.
Pandemic experts have said it would be helpful to differentiate between the various flu-like illnesses that circulate in the winter months, and rapid detection of any one can help isolate patients and any available treatment.
The department has said the tests "will greatly increase test capacity before winter, delivering rapid results that will help break transmission chains quickly."
A test, performed by "Nudgebox" machines, supplied by DnaNudge, will analyze DNA from nasal swabs and provide a positive or negative result for Covid-19 in 90 minutes, the health department said.
The other, called the LamPORE test, will process swab and saliva samples to detect the presence of Covid-19 in 60 to 90 minutes. The government has not released full details on the accuracy of the tests, but has said that the LamPORE test has "the same sensitivity as the widely used PCR swab test."
In recent months, the global medical community has been seeking faster results to stem the tide of the outbreak.