90-minute tests that detect Covid-19 and other viruses to be deployed in the UK

By
Zaheer
-
0
8


The tests will be implemented in hospitals, residences and laboratories across the UK starting next week.

"We are using the most innovative technologies available to address the coronavirus. Millions of new rapid coronavirus tests will deliver results on the spot in less than 90 minutes, helping us to break the chains of transmission quickly," said Health Secretary Matt Hancock in a release. statement.

Pandemic experts have said it would be helpful to differentiate between the various flu-like illnesses that circulate in the winter months, and rapid detection of any one can help isolate patients and any available treatment.

In much of the U.S., progress made in the Covid-19 fight has become lost progress

The department has said the tests "will greatly increase test capacity before winter, delivering rapid results that will help break transmission chains quickly."

A test, performed by "Nudgebox" machines, supplied by DnaNudge, will analyze DNA from nasal swabs and provide a positive or negative result for Covid-19 in 90 minutes, the health department said.

The other, called the LamPORE test, will process swab and saliva samples to detect the presence of Covid-19 in 60 to 90 minutes. The government has not released full details on the accuracy of the tests, but has said that the LamPORE test has "the same sensitivity as the widely used PCR swab test."

Research has found that rapid testing and rapid reporting of results are required for contact tracing to be effective.

In recent months, the global medical community has been seeking faster results to stem the tide of the outbreak.

Several manufacturers say they have developed technology that yields a quick test result – the Abbott ID NOW test, which was used at the White House, is faster than other tests and shows results in 13 minutes.
However, a May study found that tests frequently omit cases of the virus, and the study authors at NYU Langone Health in New York commented that Abbott's test was so inaccurate that it was "unacceptable" for use with its patients.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here