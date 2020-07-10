94-year-old Holocaust survivor invites DeSean Jackson to tour Auschwitz

A 94-year-old Holocaust survivor is inviting Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson to visit the Nazi death camps after Jackson shared anti-Semitic posts on Instagram.

In an open letter to Jackson, Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg denounced the organization's publications, including one with a quote attributed to Adolf Hitler, as "heartbreaking and profoundly wrong."

Mosberg, who survived several Nazi concentration camps, including Mauthausen in Austria, said his late wife was a survivor from Auschwitz-Birkenau, where approximately 1.1 million people were killed between 1940 and 1945.

"The Allied Forces, including the US troops, carrying American flags, fought valiantly and suffered indescribable losses to stop this evil, the same man they cite!" Mosberg wrote. "I would invite you to join me on the sites of these German Nazi death camps, to understand what evil really is and why sharing the quotes from the man behind this evil is so offensive to all of us."

Mosberg is the honorary president of a group called From The Depths, which works with Holocaust survivors worldwide and Jewish communities in Eastern Europe, according to its website.

"After the terrors of the Holocaust, I was fortunate to have the opportunity to come to the United States of America," Mosberg's letter continued. "I came as [a] penniless immigrant in my name and worked hard to build a future for my wife and family."

The group would host Jackson at Auschwitz-Birkenau in Poland, Mosberg said.

We await your response, ”Mosberg wrote.

Jackson, 33, had not responded to Mosberg's letter until early Thursday, but will tour the Horwitz-Wasserman Holocaust Memorial Plaza in Philadelphia, reports CNN.

Site President David Adelman tweeted on Tuesday Jackson will host an educational session and tour of the plaza, saying he is "confident that we can turn this into something positive together."

The three-time Pro Bowler apologized Tuesday for his Instagram posts, saying they were "callous" and "misinformed" after widespread outrage.

Jackson, who cited a quote widely attributed to Hitler that "Jews will blackmail the United States," was also criticized by another Instagram post supporting Louis Farrakhan, the leader of the Island Nation known for his fiery anti-Semitic rhetoric. .

Currently signed with a three-year deal worth nearly $ 28 million, Jackson may become a free agent in 2022. A message seeking comment from his representatives was not immediately returned Thursday.