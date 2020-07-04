A 103-year-old man qualifies for the world record: the oldest tandem skydiver

A 103-year-old man from central Texas qualified for the Guinness Book of Records as the oldest tandem skydiver.

Al Blaschke took the 14,000-foot jump to celebrate his two grandchildren graduating from college, KVUE reported. Blaschke first jumped in 2017 to celebrate his 100th birthday, but that same year, Verdun Hayes, a D-Day veteran, set the record at the age of 101.

Journalists gathered to interview Blaschke, as well as his grandchildren, before Thursday's jump.

"I am excited to see my grandchildren up there, that's what excites me," Blaschke told reporters. "That's my dream. I never thought I'd be around that long."

The retired craftsman, who lives in Georgetown, survived the Spanish flu, depression, World War II, and now the coronavirus. But he said he is not jumping from planes just out of excitement.

"I won't jump just to jump. I jump to celebrate something," he added.

For their grandchildren, it was their first jump, but they were happy to celebrate their graduations that way: Jason from Texas A&M and Kevin from the University of Texas.

"Yes, when you say I'm going to jump to 103 and you've already jumped to 100, why not?" Blaschke's son David told reporters outside Skydive Spaceland San Marcos while waiting for his father and children to return.

"Oh yes, this was completely different from my first jump," said Al Blaschke later. "This was a real leap."