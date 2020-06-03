A 110 million-year-old armored dinosaur fossil reveals its last meal

And now we know what he ate at his last meal.

Dinosaur stomachs and evidence of their diets are rarely preserved. Occasionally, seeds and twigs have been found in the guts of dinosaur remains, but there is never conclusive evidence on actual plants.

In this case, a muddy grave enclosed and preserved the dinosaur so well that even its stomach contents remain to tell us that it was fussy.

"The leaf fragments and other plant fossils were conserved down to the cells," said David Greenwood, co-author of the study, a biologist at Brandon University and an associate professor at the University of Saskatchewan, in an email.

The nodosaur, known as Borealopelta markmitchelli, was found in 2011 during mining operations north of Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada.

After its death, the remains of the dinosaur ended up in what was an ancient sea, landing on its back on the muddy bottom of the sea and remaining intact until nine years ago.

It has been on display at the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Palaeontology in Alberta since 2017. The fossil was revealed after museum technician Mark Mitchell spent six years painstakingly revealing the preserved skin and bones of the dinosaur from the marine rock in which it was enclosed. .

In life, the dinosaur, a type of ankylosaurus, weighed more than a ton. But he lived on favored plants and ferns, depending on the contents of his stomach. The piece that resembles your stomach is about the size of a soccer ball.

"Finding the actual preserved stomach contents of a dinosaur is remarkably rare, and this stomach recovered from the mummified nodosaur by the museum team is by far the best-preserved dinosaur stomach found to date," said Jim Basinger. , co-author of the study and Geologist at the University of Saskatchewan, in a statement.

"When people see this impressive fossil and are told that we know what their last meal was because their stomach was so well preserved inside the skeleton, it will almost bring the beast back to life, giving them an idea of ​​how the animal really He transported "his daily activities, where he lived and what was his favorite food".

This discovery sheds light on the ultimate evidence of what a large herbivorous dinosaur ate – in this case, many chewed fern leaves, some stems, and twigs. The details of the plants were so well preserved in the stomach that they could be compared to samples taken from today's modern plants.

"We were able to see the different layers of cells in a leaf fragment, including the epidermis with the pores, called stomata, through which plants absorb carbon dioxide," Greenwood said. "We were also able to see the pattern of the surface of the epidermal cells, which was like a puzzle pattern that we see in many living ferns."

A picky eater

This discovery changed what researchers know about the diet of such large herbivores, and the plant material revealed more about the dinosaur's interactions with its environment.

This nodosaur was demanding. The researchers compared the contents of their stomach with studies of fossil leaves from the same time period and region. The nodosaur specifically ate the soft leaves of certain ferns and largely neglected the common leaves of cycads and conifers.

Overall, they found 48 pollen and spore microfossils, including moss and liverwort, 26 club mosses. and ferns, two flowering plants and 13 conifers.

"The lack of horsetails and the rarity of cycads and conifers is surprising given that they are very common in the surrounding flora," said Caleb Marshall Brown, author of the study and curator of the systematics and evolution of dinosaurs in the Royal Tyrrell Museum of Paleontology, in an email. "Even within the ferns, it appears that Borealopelta may have had a preference for certain types of ferns, while ignoring others."

The preservation of the plant material in its stomach suggested that the dinosaur died and was buried shortly after eating. Based on the growth rings and the maturity of some of the plant material, the researchers were able to determine that the dinosaur's death probably occurred between late spring and mid-summer, Brown said.

With one side of coal

Then there is the matter of coal, which was also found in his stomach. That probably meant he was grazing in an area affected by forest fires. Researchers know that forest fires were common in forests during the early Cretaceous period, 100 million to 145 million years ago. And after forest fires, ferns bloom close to the ground.

"When you think about it, this can make a lot of sense," Brown said. "If you are a nodosaur, you can only feed close to the ground. This new growth will also be more palatable and will have a higher nutrient content than established growth [such as conifers]. As a result, many of the large mammalian herbivores we are with Familiar today will look for recently burned areas in both grasslands and forests as they provide unique feeding opportunities. "

Forest fires likely occurred in the area where the nodosaur grazed in the previous six to 18 months, Greenwood said. It is long enough for lush ferns to appear.

"The discovery of charcoal along with a stomach full of ferns opens a window into the biology of this large herbivorous armored dinosaur, as it suggested that Borealopelta was probably a key herbivore that shaped the landscape with its grazing, and that it also grazed on Ferns that grew in open areas created by wildfires, "Greenwood said. "That is so cool."

Paleobotany, which is the study of plant fossils, provides information that dinosaur skeletons simply cannot, Greenwood said.

Gizzard stones, much like the ones swallowed by birds to help with digestion, were also found in the dinosaur's stomach.

Researchers will continue to study the dinosaur to see what other secrets they can reveal, such as how this nodosaur was able to thrive and grow to such large size with relatively poor quality food, Brown said. Greenwood graduate student Jessica Kalyniuk is studying fossil plants from the Gates Formation in the foothills of the Alberta Rocky Mountains to learn more about the forests where the nodosaur lived.