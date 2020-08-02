A 14-year-old adopted girl is helping older dogs find a forever home like she did

By
Zaheer
-
0
9


Meena Kumar at nine months was found abandoned in a basket on a university campus in Pune, India. After spending a year in an orphanage, she was adopted by a couple in Mumbai and brought to San José, California.

In Mumbai, Meena would take care of a litter of puppies at her home. When he came to the United States, almost every weekend included a trip to the Humane Society or the rescue of older dogs in Muttville.
Meena Kumar's pet sits at her house to raise money for Muttville Senior Dog Rescue.

Muttville is a cage-free dog rescue that gives older dogs a "second chance at life," according to its website. The organization rescues around 1,000 dogs per year and works primarily with the help of volunteers.

Meena first learned of the rescue of a neighbor whose dog had been adopted from Muttville. The neighbor shared stories of how older dogs often stay in shelters. With tender love and care, those dogs can be great companions.

"More people should adopt older dogs," says Meena. "They give you the same unconditional love as any other dog."

Meena understood what it felt like to be left behind and wanted to help older dogs find the loving homes they deserved, just as she did. The problem was that Meena had to be 17 to volunteer in Muttville, and she was only 12 years old.

Meena Kumar hopes more people will adopt older stray dogs during the pandemic.
He wanted to find a way to support Muttville and an idea came to him. He posted on Nextdoor offering pet care and Pet Fairy Services was born.

Meena began caring for pets in her own home for her neighbors and school friends with the goal of supporting Muttville. "You are never too young to start a business," says Meena.

With rates of $ 35 a day and several years of hard work, Meena has managed to raise $ 7,000 for Muttville. That number doubled to $ 14,000, thanks to an equivalent donation program with Intel, where her father works. According to the Intel website, the Intel Equal Grant Volunteer Program encourages employees to donate time, money, or work to nonprofits that give back to their communities.
Meena plans to continue working with Muttville and hopes that more people will adopt older stray dogs from shelters during this pandemic.

"We need his love more than ever," she says.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here