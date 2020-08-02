A 14-year-old adopted girl is helping older dogs find a forever home like she did

Meena Kumar at nine months was found abandoned in a basket on a university campus in Pune, India. After spending a year in an orphanage, she was adopted by a couple in Mumbai and brought to San José, California.
Muttville is a cage-free dog rescue that gives older dogs a "second chance at life," according to its website. The organization rescues around 1,000 dogs per year and works primarily with the help of volunteers.
Meena first learned of the rescue of a neighbor whose dog had been adopted from Muttville. The neighbor shared stories of how older dogs often stay in shelters. With tender love and care, those dogs can be great companions.
"More people should adopt older dogs," says Meena. "They give you the same unconditional love as any other dog."
Meena understood what it felt like to be left behind and wanted to help older dogs find the loving homes they deserved, just as she did. The problem was that Meena had to be 17 to volunteer in Muttville, and she was only 12 years old.
Meena began caring for pets in her own home for her neighbors and school friends with the goal of supporting Muttville. "You are never too young to start a business," says Meena.
