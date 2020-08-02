A 14-year-old adopted girl is helping older dogs find a forever home like she did

Meena Kumar at nine months was found abandoned in a basket on a university campus in Pune, India. After spending a year in an orphanage, she was adopted by a couple in Mumbai and brought to San José, California.

In Mumbai, Meena would take care of a litter of puppies at her home. When he came to the United States, almost every weekend included a trip to the Humane Society or the rescue of older dogs in Muttville.

Muttville is a cage-free dog rescue that gives older dogs a "second chance at life," according to its website. The organization rescues around 1,000 dogs per year and works primarily with the help of volunteers.

Meena first learned of the rescue of a neighbor whose dog had been adopted from Muttville. The neighbor shared stories of how older dogs often stay in shelters. With tender love and care, those dogs can be great companions.