a-150-pound-runaway-tortoise-is-back-home-after-74-days-on-the-lam

(Newsdio) Solomon the tortoise went on quite an adventure during an unplanned summer vacation, even though he didn’t go far from home.

The 150-pound Sulcata tortoise managed to escape from his home in Ashland City, Tennessee, on June 8 and roamed around for 74 days, owner Lynn Cole told Newsdio.

She’s had the 15-year-old tortoise since he was a hatchling the size of a ping-pong ball. He’s now about 36 inches long and is still growing. Also known as the African spurred tortoise, they can live for more than 100 years.

Cole put up signs and hundreds of fliers and posted Solomon’s pictures all over social media in hope that someone would find him. She reached out to zoos and animal rescue groups in the Nashville area with no luck.

Sulcata tortoises are found in North Africa along the southern edge of the Sahara Desert.