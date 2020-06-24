A 16-year-old boy suffers from cardiac arrest and dies after being arrested by staff at residential facilities

Cornelius Fredericks was staying at Lakeside Academy, a residential treatment facility in Kalamazoo, Michigan, for young adults ages 12-18 placed through the foster care system or by their parents for behavioral health services.

On April 29, Fredericks allegedly threw part of a sandwich at another resident, and Lakeside staff used an "improper restraint" on him, resulting in cardiac arrest, according to the lawsuit. Two days later, on May 1, Fredericks died, according to the lawsuit.

Tenia Goshay, who represents Fredericks' estate, is seeking $ 100 million in damages, attorney Jonathan Marko told CNN.

After Fredericks' death, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) launched an investigation into the facility. In the full report provided to CNN, officials said staff initiated a restriction that was "significantly disproportionate" to Fredericks' behavior, and the installation did not continue. your own restriction policy.

Since then, MDHHS has terminated all contracts with Lakeside and has begun the legal process to revoke his license, according to an agency press release. At the time of the investigation, MDHHS found "10 license violations, including noncompliance with regulations related to restriction and discipline of residents," the press release said.

In a statement to CNN, Sequel Youth & Family Services, the owner of Lakeside Academy, said, "It is making the necessary changes to ensure that something like this never happens again."

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Cornelius and we acted quickly to fire all involved personnel. In addition, we have removed the former Lakeside CEO of the organization," the statement read.

"We have been in regular contact with police and state officials to help ensure justice is served and we have accelerated the work that was already underway across our organization to move to an unrestricted care model," the statement continues. "We take on our obligation to meet the significant behavioral health needs of all of our students incredibly seriously and remain focused on our mission to provide the best possible care and treatment for our clients."

The lawsuit also claims that Fredericks was diagnosed with Covid-19 while in the hospital. The center said they did not know the status of Fredericks Covid-19 before going to the hospital, and the lawsuit alleges that the center made no effort to do so. MDHHS confirmed that dozens of residents and some staff members tested positive for Covid-19 at the facility after Fredericks' death.

The Kalamazoo County District Attorney's Office confirmed that it is reviewing the incident and will decide the appropriate charges.

"It is sad that it took this young man's death to do it," Marko said. "It shouldn't have gotten that far. Cornelius shouldn't have had to die for people to wake up."

When asked for a comment on Marko's claims, the company referred CNN to its original statement, which did not address those allegations.

The video of the installation shows a restricted 16-year-old

According to the MDHHS report, the incident began when Fredericks threw part of his sandwich at a nearby resident.

In addition to eyewitness accounts, investigators used two Lakeside videos showing different angles of the incident. CNN has not independently reviewed this video.

The video shows that after a brief discussion between a staff member and Fredericks, Fredericks started throwing food again, the report says. The staff member shoved him with both hands, causing him to fall to the ground. The report goes on to say that several staff members then move to contain Fredericks, and some are seen lying on his upper chest and abdomen. In most cases, the report says "six to seven male employees" were on him. The researchers also noted that three of the staff members were "tall", the report says.

Fredericks was immobilized for about 12 minutes, according to the report. About 10 minutes later, the Director of Nursing came in and observed the restrictions, the report continues, and about 12 minutes after staff members released Fredericks, the nurse called 911.

Fredericks was transferred to Bronson Methodist Hospital, where he later died, according to the report.

Sequel Youth & Family Services told CNN that the restraint should be used "as an emergency safety intervention in two situations: 1) when a student exhibits imminent danger to himself and 2) when a student exhibits imminent danger to the rest".

When used, Sequel Youth & Family Services said, it is intended to be a minimum level of intervention, it is It is not intended to be used as "a means of coercion, discipline, convenience, or retaliation by staff."

Lakeside Facility Investigation

After Fredericks' death, the facility's 125 residents were "removed and placed in other appropriate settings," according to an MDHHS press release.

The agency announced a ban on the use of physical restraints at all of its licensed and contracted childcare facilities, and will provide technical assistance to all licensed providers of alternative restraint methods before the policy takes effect. It also asked three national organizations with experience in child welfare to make an independent evaluation of the department's "licensing and contract monitoring functions".

"MDHHS continues to mourn the loss of this young man's life, which came to an unnecessary end at the hands of those who were meant to care for him," said JooYeun Chang, executive director of the MDHHS Children's Services Agency.

"We are committed to protecting children and will not accept the completely unnecessary death of a young man who is deprived of the opportunity to grow, complete his education, start a career and start a family. It is not only critical that we hold the agency accountable: We must also improve our policies and practices so that a tragedy like this never happens again. "

Lakeside can appeal the recommendation to revoke its license, MDHHS said.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer also commented on the case, saying her office was taking steps to prevent this from happening again.

"Protecting our most vulnerable is a top priority of my administration," said Whitmer, "and the senseless death of a young man at Lakeside for Children in Kalamazoo is intolerable and heartbreaking."