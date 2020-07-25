A 20-year-old Pennsylvania man killed a sleeping woman while shooting at the wrong house: police

Pennsylvania police say a bullet killed a woman who was sleeping in her bed and was shot from outside her home by a young man who had targeted the wrong house, according to reports.

Tracy Marie Squib, 52, was in bed with her husband when he was shot in the chest in Derry on Monday. She was pronounced dead in the hospital.

Nathan Joseph Quidetto, 20, of Unity Township, was arrested Thursday on one count of murder for his death.

Private Steve Limani said Quidetto shot the Squib house in the mistaken belief that a person he was having a dispute with lived there, the Pittsburgh Tribune reported.

COP CONDEMNED TO 15 YEARS IN PRISON FOR SEXUAL ABUSE; MUST REGISTER AS A SEX OFFER

Limani said the dispute involved a failed drug deal between Quidetto and the other person. He said Quidetto went to Squib's house with the intention of scaring that person, the newspaper reported.

The shooting "was unnecessary and did not have to happen. It is a shame what happened," Limani said, according to the newspaper.

SURVEILLANCE VIDEO OF THE OHIO POLICE PUBLICATION OF THE SUSPECTS THAT KILLED THE SLEEPING, INJURED TWIN CHILDREN FBI Rewards

"Our hearts and prayers go out to the Squib family and all of their friends," he said. "Maybe this (arrest) gives them the slightest bit of closure."

WPXI-TV quoted Limani as saying that Quidetto had no idea who Squib or his family was.

"This has nothing to do with this family," he said. "It is tragic. It is a pity."

Squib told her husband at first that she felt something had stung her, according to the station. Her two children were sleeping in other rooms.

Squib taught at Grace Bible Church in Bradenville, a job he held for many years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Tracy, she was full of life," her pastor Jason Losier told KDKA-TV this week. "It doesn't make sense or is necessary and it's like this bright light has gone out."