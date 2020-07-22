A 21-year-old Chicago-area woman fatally stabbed her 23-year-old boyfriend, authorities say.

A Chicago-area woman is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Wednesday after being arrested for fatally stabbing her boyfriend, authorities said Tuesday.

Jacqueline Mora, 21, of Zion, a northern suburb, faces charges of first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a knife into Waukegan's chest of 23-year-old Greagory Gilmore, Zion police told FOX 32 from Chicago.

Jacqueline More, 21, of Zion, Illinois, is charged with the stabbing death of her boyfriend, authorities say. (Zion Police Department)

Gilmore was found insensitive with a puncture wound when police found him around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the report. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead in a hospital after being transported there, FOX 32 reported.

