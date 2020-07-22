A 21-year-old Chicago-area woman fatally stabbed her 23-year-old boyfriend, authorities say.

A Chicago-area woman is scheduled to appear at a bail hearing Wednesday after being arrested for fatally stabbing her boyfriend, authorities said Tuesday.

Jacqueline Mora, 21, of Zion, a northern suburb, faces charges of first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a knife into Waukegan's chest of 23-year-old Greagory Gilmore, Zion police told FOX 32 from Chicago.

Gilmore was found insensitive with a puncture wound when police found him around 5 a.m. Monday, according to the report. A knife was recovered at the scene.

The man was pronounced dead in a hospital after being transported there, FOX 32 reported.