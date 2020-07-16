A 24-year-old girl who hit Covid-19 after nearly 80 days in a hospital says she regrets not wearing a mask.

Castillo went to the emergency room on April 27 with difficulty breathing, cough, and fever. The hospital said she had been experiencing symptoms for six days before going to the emergency room and that she was placed on a ventilator for her first 24 hours there.
He spent more than a month in the intensive care unit and on the ventilator, according to the hospital. Her husband and mother were told her condition was "touch and go" during that time, the hospital said.
After being disconnected from the ventilator, Castillo had to undergo rehabilitation because his walking, speaking and swallowing skills had been stunted, according to the statement. He was able to leave for the first time 67 days after his admission and took his first steps on July 3.
"What the care team has done even for this patient is a mark of a life well lived and a purpose fulfilled," Andrea Morian, director of rehabilitation services for Medical City North Hills, said in the statement. "This is a single patient. The impact that our teams are having on so many more right now is overwhelming."
"Maybe if I had listened and put on a mask, something simple, I would have avoided all of this," he told KTVT. "I work in a bank, I'm always surrounded by people, but I thought, 'I'm fine, I'm fine.' I never thought I'd catch him."
The hospital said Castillo is now negative for Covid-19 and will continue his recovery at home.
Texas has the fourth-highest number of coronavirus cases in the United States, with at least 292,400 cases as of Thursday afternoon, according to a count by Johns Hopkins University.