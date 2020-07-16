A 24-year-old girl who hit Covid-19 after nearly 80 days in a hospital says she regrets not wearing a mask.

Paola Castillo was discharged from the Medical City North Hills Hospital in North Richland Hills on Wednesday after 79 days, according to a hospital press release.

Castillo went to the emergency room on April 27 with difficulty breathing, cough, and fever. The hospital said she had been experiencing symptoms for six days before going to the emergency room and that she was placed on a ventilator for her first 24 hours there.

He spent more than a month in the intensive care unit and on the ventilator, according to the hospital. Her husband and mother were told her condition was "touch and go" during that time, the hospital said.

After being disconnected from the ventilator, Castillo had to undergo rehabilitation because his walking, speaking and swallowing skills had been stunted, according to the statement. He was able to leave for the first time 67 days after his admission and took his first steps on July 3.