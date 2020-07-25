A & # 39; s slam Angels in the first MLB game with a new additional entry rule

The first major league game with a runner on additional innings was decided with a bang rather than a tap.

Marcus Semien started the end of the tenth at second base under the unpopular new rule and scored on Matt Olson's grand slam, sending the Oakland Athletics over the Los Angeles Angels 7-3 on Friday night.

Olson, whose alert pitch from first base nailed Angels free agent Shohei Ohtani to the top of the tenth, hooked up with one out. The Athletics gathered around the plate to greet him on opening night.

“It is definitely interesting. There will be more excitement, "Olson said." I think it would be much harder to go to 17 or 18 inning games with a guy in second place. You would think that sometime someone will probably get hit.

Major League Baseball instituted the controversial extra inning runner rule for this season to prevent games from dragging on amid a compressed 60-game schedule that began after a months delay due to the virus outbreak.

Ohtani, who had put an end to the Angels ninth, was not ready for that: the broadcast showed the Japanese star on the bench wearing a jersey when the game was extra. Surprised, someone reminded him that he had to go to the second and quickly got organized.

Ohtani tried to advance Jared Walsh's initial landing, but was tagged in a summary.

"I feel like we're going to see some different things with that," Olson said.

After Semien took second place, the Athletics loaded the bases against Hansel Robles (0-1) in a shot for a pitch, a wild pitch and a walk.

"Let's see what we do," former A-pitcher Dave Stewart wrote on Twitter, and then complained, "I suppose hitting is not an option?"

Then: "We don't need any stinky touches."

Angels new manager Joe Maddon brought in reliever Hoby Milner and, with a five-man inside box in place, Olson hit the first pitch well above the wall in right field.

According to STATS, Olson became the third player to reach a starting Grand Slam on opening day. He joined Sixto Lezcano (1980 Brewers) and Jim Presley (1986, Marineros).

Burch Smith (1-0) pitched an inning for victory.

The game went to the tenth tied at 3 after Jason Castro's home run in the ninth against A closer Liam Hendriks.

The Angels did not achieve a victory for Maddon in his debut as manager of the Angels. Maddon joined the Angels after five seasons guiding the Chicago Cubs.

"We're basically playing a third of a season, so it's like losing a three-game series." That's what it feels like, "Angels starter Andrew Heaney said.

Many of the Angels, including Justin Upton and Brian Goodwin, knelt for the national anthem, while Athletics players Khris Davis and Tony Kemp raised their right fists to the air.

Los Angeles opened the season in Oakland for the fourth consecutive year.

TWO DECADES

At age 40, Albert Pujols had his 20th consecutive start on Opening Day in the same number of years – the fifth player to start the opening in 20 consecutive years. The Others: Pete Rose, Carl Yastrzemski, Eddie Murray, and Frank Robinson.

It was 0 for 3 with a walk.

"Pretty spectacular, isn't it?" Maddon said. “That puts everything in perspective of how great he is, how his career has looked, just to have 20 chances, you have to be good. We've had a lot of great conversations lately, me and him. Very happy for him and his family. I know it is important to him. He's definitely ready for rock and roll. "

COACH ROOM

Angeles: New 3B Anthony Rendon missed the first game with an oblique injury. "It has progressed, it encourages me," Maddon said.

Athletics: LHP A.J. Puk, on the disabled list with a tense shoulder, played catch. General manager David Forst said Puk would go to the club's alternate site in San Jose when the club hits the road. Puk received injections of platelet-rich plasma and cortisone on Monday. "It's going to be at least a couple of weeks just playing catch," manager Bob Melvin said. "We are a long way from having an update on him."

THAT FEAT

David Rinetti, A's vice president of stadium operations, marked his 40th inaugural day with the organization after first working in 1981 as a high school student. He received a 113-page document to prepare the stadium in two weeks.

"It's pretty incredible. It was a lot of work," said Rinetti.

UNTIL NEXT TIME

LHP Sean Manaea, who was 4-0 last season in September after returning from shoulder surgery before losing the wild card game, pitches Saturday against the Angels RHP Dylan Bundy.