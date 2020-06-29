A & # 39; sewing squad & # 39; Volunteer distributed more than 55,000 masks to vulnerable communities in 3 months. They are not slowing down

The artist was preparing for the debut of her new show just before the pandemic hit the United States.

"I was ready to tour the country. The pandemic happened and I thought, 'Oh, of course this happened.'"

Although the postponement of the tour financially hurt Wong, she was not desperate.

"I will not be depressed as I was after September 11 or during the recession in 2008," she said. "I'm going to do things. I'm going to be busy. And I'm going to fix other people's problems."

Pandemic generates a new mission

At the start of the pandemic, people were frantically searching for masks. The material to make them was limited. But Wong had scraps of fabric in his house while sewing his own stage props. She learned the basics of sewing by helping her mother quilt like a kindergarten girl, and learned sewing machine skills in her sixth-grade home economics class.

"I thought 'I can do this. I can sew.' I just refuse to believe that we are powerless in these situations," he said. "I made my first mask on March 20. I posted on my Facebook page & # 39; If you are immunocompromised or do not have access to the masks, I will make you a mask. Just reimburse $ 5 for shipping & # 39;".

Hundreds of requests for masks came, and Wong soon realized that she couldn't do it alone.

"I was saying 'yes' faster than I could sew."

So she asked for help.

Soon, others started volunteering, and Wong launched a Facebook group called "Aunt's Sewing Squad." It started with just 26 people. Now, it has more than 800 sewers across the country.

So far, the group has distributed more than 55,000 masks to needy communities. Wong is proud of the group. But she is also frustrated.

"I refer to our group as a 'sweatshop' because I don't want to romanticize it. As long as we enjoy each other's company at this very strange time in history, we shouldn't have to do this job. This is absolutely government work. We shouldn't have had to put our houses upside down in maquiladoras and take the sheets off our beds to make masks. "

Serving the marginalized

The aunts focus on serving communities disproportionately affected by the pandemic, such as farmworkers, immigrants, black and brown citizens. They have also provided masks to Native Americans like those who live in the Bear Soldier District of South Dakota.

"The Bear Solider District has 1,500 residents, including many non-tribal members, and we are the second most populous city on the Standing Rock reservation," Jon Edwards, manager of the Bear Soldier Volunteer Fire Rescue told CNN. "We have a huge vulnerable high-risk population here with elderly patients and diabetic patients. Auntie's Squad has already sent a thousand masks so far. Another 600 are on the way. That was one of our main problems two or three months ago. : – a shortage of personal protective equipment, so it was really nice to get packages. "

Theresa Hatathlie is a volunteer in the Relief Covid-19 program for the Navajo and Hopi families. She said that 33% of the members of the Navajo Nation do not have running water or electricity.

"We are now leading the entire nation in terms of cases," said Hatathlie. "Auntie's Squad has really given us a lot. Not only the masks, but we also get sewing machines, diapers, wipes, laundry supplies, and disinfectants."

With sewing machine donations, Hatathlie's group can now make masks on their own. So far, they have made over 40,000 for the Navajo Nation.

"For me personally, in our Navajo culture, we have a teaching that if you can help, you shouldn't have to ask yourself," said Hatathlie.

You can support the Covid-19 relief of Navajo and Hopi Families by donating to this fund.

Aunt's Sewing Squad continues to grow

Currently, there are aunts working across the country: from Arizona to Oregon, from Pennsylvania to Florida. They sew the masks in any spare time they have between their own jobs and family commitments.

"Many of us have never met before, and if we've ever met, now it's just a quick exchange of delivering things," Jessica Arna of Los Angeles, California told CNN.

The aunts help each other by supplying cloth, sewing machines, and sometimes food.

Group "super aunts" like Arna connect with organizations or individuals in vulnerable communities to access needs.

"I will announce a campaign to our group and collect promises and make sure the aunts know exactly what is needed for a very specific group," said Arna.

The aunts agree to sew a quantity before the deadline and send the finished masks. They are reimbursed for shipping the group's fundraising funds.

Grace Yoo learned to sew in order to help her. Yoo, a professor of Asian American studies at San Francisco State University, also recruited her students to help her. Nine students learned to sew with Zoom.

"With the support of some of my friends and Aunt's Squad donating sewing machines, fabrics, threads and elastics, I personally send things to my students every week. And then I make an envelope with my own stamp for the different organizations that send masks We have sent 100 masks to the First Nations, "Yoo said.

According to Arna, these aunts will not stop any time soon.

"I am amazed by the work, all the work that everyone has given," she said. "I mean it is an incredible amount of time and effort that people have shared. But it is nothing compared to what the communities that are suffering the worst part of the pandemic are going through."