A 50-game MLB season would empower premium fantasy

While the other sports have formulated and ratified plans to end their 2020 seasons, Major League Baseball continues to shuffle as owners and players haggle for money. As disturbing as it is, fantasy baseball owners were given a glimmer of hope when Commissioner Rob Manfred suggested that he would implement a 50-game season in case the negotiations reached a standstill – that one season would occur.

With each passing day, this extremely short season increasingly resembles a reality, which means you can finally start putting together a winning strategy, and start with your elite power bats.

Keep in mind that a 50 game season means it is a sprint to the finish line. With a five-man rotation for MLB teams, you're seeing maybe 10 starts per pitcher, massively devaluing the need to grab high-end starters. Mid-level starters with proportions and K / 9 comparable to the top level of pitchers will suffice, as there is no longer an advantage for thrown innings. But you can't replace elite hitting power, and if you don't have any to open the season, you're likely to end up near the end in most hitting categories.

Think of some of the best starts we've seen in the past few seasons. Although Cody Bellinger and Christian Yelich left the court with 14 homers each, Eddie Rosario had 11 and four more: Joey Gallo, Marcell Ozuna, Joc Pederson and Khris Davis, each having 10 in the first month.

In 2018 Didi Gregorius and Mitch Haniger joined Mike Trout with 10 in the first month. And how about 2017, when Ryan Zimmerman and Eric Thames led the majors with 11 home runs in late April?

In a season limited to just 50 games, any one of these players could have been considered the MVP in the league with baseline numbers completed by an early season.

So where do we look this year? Who are our great teachers in 2020? Well, obviously, you'll want to start with the top echelon of obvious candidates. Trout, Ronald Acuña, Yelich and Bellinger will be hot products. Like power / speed combos like Trevor Story, Francisco Lindor, and Alex Bregman. And don't forget about the other Rockies bats like Charlie Blackmon, Nolan Arenado and even David Dahl.

Although these are obvious options, keep in mind that you may have to upload some buffers to your draft board and grab them sooner than your ADP indicates. Matt Olson, Nelson Cruz, Franmil Reyes and Joey Gallo could turn their team's hot start into something explosive.

Yes, power is plentiful throughout the MLB, but those hitters who have the ability to post double-digit homer totals in the first month of a 50-game season can simply win the league on their own.

