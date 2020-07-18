A 50 mile wide swarm of flying ants looked like rain on UK weather radar

The UK Met Office shared radar images showing ants flying over the south-eastern part of the country.

It looked like rain on radar, but a meteorologist with the country's meteorological agency said it was "dry, hot and sunny" at the time. The swarm was visible on radar for about two hours on Friday morning.

The forecasters' satellites did not show enough clouds to produce rain in the area, he said.

They were suspected of insects because the particles did not look like raindrops and were longer than they were wide, like an insect.

Her hunch was confirmed when people in the area began posting about the swarm with the hashtags #flyingants and #flyingantday.

There were also reports across the eastern part of the country that did not appear on radar, he said.

Ants have become a summer tradition in Britain and many people call their annual Flying Ant Day appearance.

The phenomenon occurs when young queen ants, followed by males, leave their nests to reproduce and start new colonies. Weather conditions must be right, which is why so many ants choose to take off at the same time, according to the Royal Society of Biology (RSB).

They can be annoying, but ants are also good for the environment, according to the RSB. They improve soil fertility and aerate the soil so that more water, oxygen and nutrients reach the roots of the plants and end up as food for birds and other predators.

Ants are not harmful, so the RSB suggests ignoring them until they fly alone.