A 7-year-old protester raises his fist and inspires people across the country.

One of these first photos was of a boy in Atlanta, wearing a blue mask and a black "Star Wars" t-shirt, raising his fist in front of the police with riot shields.

The photo, taken on May 31 by Elijah Nouvelage for Getty Images, made the boy a face of the protest movement and inspired many to create works of art based on him.

"This photo tells a story, it captures hope and pain," said Kaye Bishop, a teacher who lives in New Bedford, Connecticut, and painted the scene. "This child is the future."

The boy in the photo is Kai Ayden, a 7-year-old boy who lives in Alpharetta, Georgia, a suburb north of Atlanta.

Her mother, Handyna Thezan, said Kai had not been exposed to much of what was happening in Atlanta or across the country. She had been keeping television and media to a minimum, to protect him.

"I thought long and hard about deciding whether or not I wanted Kai to know what was going on," he said.

An argument with a friend changed her way of thinking.

"He said, 'You can't you can't protect (Kai) from this. This will be part of his life if nothing changes. So you can't protect him, not as smart and smart as he is. You can't do that to he. "

Thezan thought about it and then started talking to his son.

Kai already knew all about Martin Luther King Jr. He has learned about him at school. He has visited the King Center in Atlanta. He is a great admirer.

So he was a little confused when he heard about what was still happening in the world.

"Martin already gave the speech, so this shouldn't be a problem," he told his mother. "It shouldn't be where I'm scared, because Martin Luther King Jr. already did it. He gave the speech. I heard the speech."

Her mother explained that the fight for racial justice "is still ongoing. It is something that we still have to continue fighting for."

Thezan turned on the television and showed Kai the protests and explained how close they were.

"He said, 'I want to go see. Maybe if they listen to me, maybe if they see me, they will stop,'" his mother said.

Kai and his mother were outside the CNN Center in Atlanta when he raised his fist and Nouvelage took a photo of him. All the time, he would say "I am Martin Luther King Jr.! I will be the next Martin Luther King Jr.!"

"He kept his fist up," said his mother. "He said, 'I have to be the next Martin Luther King Jr. If he didn't finish the speech he gave so long ago, I have to tell them that I'm Martin Luther King Jr.' And I was amazed. It moved me."

Kai was not afraid at all, Thezan said. He seemed to be right in his element. In another photo taken by Nouvelage, Kai punches one of the policemen with his fist.

"It showed me how pure the minds of these children are," Thezan said. "The next day, he said, 'Mommy, I felt like I had protection on both sides. The police were behind me. They protected me and all the (protesters) were protecting me.'

Thezan has seen much of the artwork her son has inspired, and she has shared it with him.

"He said, 'Maybe now they stop. Maybe now they will respect us after seeing my photo'. He really believes in that," he said.

He still limits the amount of news he wants to be exposed to, but he has ordered quite a few children's books on activism. He chose them and made a list on his iPad.

"He doesn't have enough learning," said Thezan. "If you tell him something, he has to go and find out on his own."

Kai loves documentaries, his mother said. He also loves the outdoors, basketball (he's a big Kobe Bryant fan) and his 3-year-old little sister.

"He is a great boy. He is very mature, very sweet," Thezan said. "Sometimes I say, 'Have you been here before?' And he laughs at me and says, 'I think so, Mom, I think so.'"