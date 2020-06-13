A 70-year-old Seattle man beats the coronavirus and then receives a $ 1.1M hospital bill, according to a report.

The coronavirus almost killed Michael Flor.

After leaving the hospital after a 62-day stay, the bill he received almost killed him too.

"I opened it and said:" Holy (expletive)! "The Washington state resident recalled, according to the Seattle Times.

The 181-page bill came with a total charge of $ 1.1 million, according to the report.

Fortunately, because the 70-year-old man is covered by insurance, including Medicare, he may have to pay only a small part of the bill.

In fact, because he suffered from the coronavirus, he may not have to pay anything, the Times reported.

Among the charges, according to the newspaper:

$ 408,912: For 42 days in an intensive care unit (ICU) room that was specially equipped as an isolation chamber due to the contagious nature of the virus.

$ 100,000 – for treatment since her heart, kidney, and lungs nearly failed during her stay.

$ 82,215 – for 29 days of fan use.

However, prices tend to be much higher in the US. USA Than in other rich countries, the Los Angeles Times noted last September.

"I feel guilty about surviving," Flor told the Seattle newspaper. "There's a feeling of Por Why me? Why did I deserve all of this?" Looking at the incredible cost of everything definitely adds to that survivor's guilt. "

Flor said much of the blame comes from knowing that taxpayers and other insurance clients will contribute to the cost of keeping him alive.

"It was a million dollars to save my life and of course I would say it is money well spent," he says. "But I also know that I might be the only one to say that."