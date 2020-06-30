A 72-year-old woman was harassed by a bison in Yellowstone National Park.

(CNN) – A 72-year-old California woman was harassed by a bison in Yellowstone National Park, according to a park press release.

The woman approached the bison to take a photo and approached 10 feet several times before she ran it on June 25, according to the statement.

She suffered multiple running injuries and was treated by rangers before being transferred to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for additional treatment.

The press release said the woman approached the bison several times near her camp at the Bridge Bay Campground in northwest Wyoming before the bison loaded.

"The series of events that led to embedding suggests that the bison was threatened for being repeatedly boarded within 10 feet," Yellowstone bison biologist Chris Geremia said in the statement.

"Bison are wild animals that respond to threats by displaying aggressive behaviors like kicking the ground, snorting, shaking their heads, yelling, and raising their tails. If that doesn't make the threat (in this case, it was a person), stay away. , a threatened bison can carry, "added Geremia. "To be safe near the bison, stay at least 25 yards away, walk away if they approach, and run away or seek refuge if they carry."

The attack serves as a reminder that "wildlife in Yellowstone National Park is wild," the statement said.

Park visitors should stay 25 yards away from all large animals in the park, including bison, elk, fawn sheep, deer, elk and coyotes, according to the statement. If people encounter bears and wolves, they must stay 100 yards away.