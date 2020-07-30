A 75-year-old Vietnam veteran was sprayed with pepper spray on his face during protests in Portland

In the video, filmed by journalist Andrew Kimmel, it is unclear whether the law enforcement officer who sprayed Hastie is a local or federal officer. The Department of Homeland Security did not respond to CNN's requests for comment.

The Portland Police Office told CNN they have no comment on "this action by another agency."

"The (officer) appeared behind me, I suppose, and he caught me straight. I was shocked and received a full dose," Hastie told CNN in an interview.

Hastie said he approached the officers, whom he considered to be deployed by the federal government, because he wanted to tell them about the "horrible" things that US soldiers were charged with while abroad and that he says people don't know.

"I didn't show them disrespect, I didn't yell at them, I told them, this is my story, and I want to tell you what is happening because they work for the federal government. I worked for the federal government when I was in Vietnam and let me tell you what we did as as a result of which I swore an oath to uphold the Constitution of the United States. "

After it is sprayed on the video, Hastie stops and covers her eyes with her hand and is seen to be tearing and unable to open her eyes. "Wow, that was a direct spray," he says.

It is unclear what happened at the scene before the video recording began.

The protests in Portland began almost two months ago, sparked by the death of George Floyd. While many were peaceful, the past few weeks saw violent clashes after the Trump administration deployed federal agents to respond to protesters. The president said the effort was to protect federal property.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler was in the middle of a crowd that received tear gas last week and has repeatedly demanded that federal agents leave the city, calling his presence "unconstitutional." In at least one video, an agent is shown removing someone from the street and placing them in an unmarked vehicle.

The Justice Department inspector general said Thursday that he will investigate the use of force by federal law enforcement officers in Portland and Washington, DC.

Veteran says he is "giving testimony"

In the video, Hastie told several people overheard talking to him that he had been on the streets for six days straight. He later told CNN that he passed photos he took and details of the protests to groups of veterans across the country.

"They are very eager to know what is happening in Portland in addition to what they are seeing on the news. They would like to ask someone they know who is on the ground that maybe they could be a little more objective," he said. .

Hastie told CNN that she has lived in Portland for more than four decades.

After his time in Vietnam, he said, he participated in several anti-war protests across the country and frequently gave police a "history lesson" like the one he said he was giving before being sprayed.

He said he continues to take to the streets of Portland despite violent clashes in recent days because he is "committed to giving testimony."