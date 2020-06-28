A 9-year-old girl and her friends have raised nearly $ 100,000 by selling bracelets to help black-owned businesses.

Driven by boredom and itching for something new, Kamryn Johnson, 9, and five of her friends who live in neighboring Chanhassen decided to open a stall selling friendship bracelets.
After much thought about where the money would end up going, the group agreed that the proceeds would be donated to food companies and banks in Minneapolis.
"She has a big heart and just wanted to be of help in any way she could," Johnson told CNN. "She and her friends are finding ways to feed Minneapolis families and give back to their community the way they know how."
While the funds will go to help various businesses damaged during the protests, Johnson said the focus is on helping black business owners recover.
They had already been hit by the coronavirus pandemic, which forced Minnesota to shutdown statewide for a month. Then, the May 25 death of black resident George Floyd triggered nights of protests and violence in cities across the country.
"When you look at Minneapolis, there is a huge racial gap in virtually every aspect of life," said Johnson. "It's not the same. We want to be there for black businesses, especially those who don't have insurance agents to help them, to let them know that they have people who will protect them and fight for them."
Part of the money goes to feed the community and provide families with resources like diapers and laundry detergent. The children are donating some of their funds to the Minneapolis Sanctuary Church Food Drive and the Kyle Rudolph Food and Supplies Unit.
When the children came up with the idea, Johnson said he hoped they would raise "maybe $ 50 or something small." After news of their efforts began spreading unexpectedly, people across the country were donating to the cause.
But that is not the only impact that children are having on the movement.
"Day after day, we have shocking conversations with so many people. Many of our community members have come to drop off supplies, or just talk about things like racism and injustice, things we don't talk about very often." He said Ron Johnson.
"We want to stay in the fight. We don't plan to give a little and then walk away and continue our day. We are fighting for our community and it will not end soon. This is a fight for racial equality and the end of police brutality. It is something of a what we should still talk about. "
While the United States is a long way from achieving true equality, for now, Kamryn and her friends will continue to spread joy by selling bracelets as long as people are willing to buy them.