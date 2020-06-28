A 9-year-old girl and her friends have raised nearly $ 100,000 by selling bracelets to help black-owned businesses.





Driven by boredom and itching for something new, Kamryn Johnson, 9, and five of her friends who live in neighboring Chanhassen decided to open a stall selling friendship bracelets.

After much thought about where the money would end up going, the group agreed that the proceeds would be donated to food companies and banks in Minneapolis.

Led by Kamryn, the group called their effort "Kamryn and Friends: Bracelets for Unity and Justice". Since the booth was installed on May 30, the friendly kids have raised more than $ 90,000 through online wristband sales to raise funds and donations, according to Kamryn's father, former NFL player Ron Johnson.

"She has a big heart and just wanted to be of help in any way she could," Johnson told CNN. "She and her friends are finding ways to feed Minneapolis families and give back to their community the way they know how."