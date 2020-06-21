A 9-year-old skater performed a poignant routine on top of the Black Lives Matter mural in DC





Nine-year-old Kaitlyn Saunders paid tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement with her routine, which she said was inspired by the many injustices blacks face in the United States.

"I want to replace the negative messages that people have on their minds with positive messages," Kaitlyn told CNN. "I feel free and powerful when I'm on the ice. As if I can fly and no one can stop me. I wish everyone could feel that way."

The young skater is used to performing on ice. But due to coronavirus restrictions that closed the rinks, he quickly learned to take his talent to the streets on inline skates.

On June 8, Kaitlyn arrived at Black Lives Matter Plaza at 5:30 a.m., just a few minutes before sunrise, to perform her routine. With the help of her parents, she recorded the performance and shared it on Instagram and Facebook.

Wearing a dazzling white and yellow outfit, Kaitlyn freely slipped to her favorite song, "Rise Up" by Andra Day, as she skated on the painting. The huge banner-shaped mural spans two blocks from 16th Street, a central axis that leads south to the White House. Each of the 16 bold yellow letters spans the width of the two-lane street, creating an unmistakable image easily detectable by aerial cameras and virtually anyone within a few blocks. Mayor Muriel Bowser commissioned the mural and officially considered the 16th Street section with the artwork "Black Lives Matter Plaza," complete with a new street sign. "My daughter has been watching neighbors, friends, and people she has never met around the world face inequality and injustice and say, 'You matter and we care'," said Katrice Saunders, the mother of Kaitlyn, to CNN. "I want you to not only see that movement grow and grow, but also be an active contributor and force for change." This is Kaitlyn's fifth tribute performance. In January, Kaitlyn skated Aretha Franklin's "Respect" as a tribute to the diversification of the sport of figure skating. In February, she starred in Beyoncé's "Freedom" and Pharrell Williams "Freedom" for Black History Month. In April, Kaitlyn created a skate routine for Lady Gaga's "Smile" as a tribute to frontline workers during the pandemic. Through skating, Kaitlyn hopes to spread joy and raise awareness of issues of justice and inequality, one routine at a time.





