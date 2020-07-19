A bank is paying people to bring in their spare change to help local businesses amid a currency shortage

"We knew we needed to figure something out. We hated the idea of saying to our customers, 'No, we can't provide you with one of the services we're proud to provide,' so we came up with a creative way to get things done, "Community State Bank vice president Neil Buchanan told CNN. "The fact that this has not been done before does not mean that it will not work, and that it has already made a big difference."
Just days after launching the show, hundreds of people left their additional change, which has already resulted in an "incredible impact" on local businesses that were struggling due to shortages, according to Buchanan.
Customers are not charged for coin counting transactions and will receive their money in cash or as direct deposits. Many have also left spare coins without asking for anything in return.
Banks across the country only receive a small portion of their weekly coin order, and many are quickly running out. This affects local companies as it can reject customers who need a change.
"Our companies have reached out simply by expressing their appreciation for their local bank, devising a creative way to help them eliminate a challenge that many companies across the country face," Buchanan said.
The bank will continue its coin buyback program until there is no longer a demand.