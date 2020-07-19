A bank is paying people to bring in their spare change to help local businesses amid a currency shortage

On Wednesday, the Community State Bank launched a coin buyback program that offers a $ 5 bonus for every $ 100 in coins delivered to any of its seven locations. Anyone bringing coins, whether or not a bank customer, can receive up to a maximum coin bonus of $ 500.

"We knew we needed to figure something out. We hated the idea of ​​saying to our customers, 'No, we can't provide you with one of the services we're proud to provide,' so we came up with a creative way to get things done, "Community State Bank vice president Neil Buchanan told CNN. "The fact that this has not been done before does not mean that it will not work, and that it has already made a big difference."

Just days after launching the show, hundreds of people left their additional change, which has already resulted in an "incredible impact" on local businesses that were struggling due to shortages, according to Buchanan.

Customers are not charged for coin counting transactions and will receive their money in cash or as direct deposits. Many have also left spare coins without asking for anything in return.