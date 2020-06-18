A bear attacks a woman. She struggles with her laptop

He survived fighting the bear with his only weapon: a laptop.

The 19-year-old Sierra Madre woman fell asleep in the patio chair Monday night, Fish and Wildlife captain Patrick Foy told CNN.

"She woke up to the sound of a bear approaching her," said Foy. "He immediately attacked."

The bear scratched the young girl's arms and legs, but then began to bite her leg. Her injuries were not fatal.

"The only weapon he had was his laptop. He hit the bear with it and stunned him enough to escape inside the house," Foy said.

"She defended herself vigorously, which is what you should do with any wildlife in California."

Local police responded to the incident, soon followed by wildlife officers. Nearby bear tracks and a glimpse of a bear around midnight provided evidence corroborating his story.

"This was an unprovoked and aggressive attack," said Foy. The woman had no food and did not get between a bear and her cubs.

"They are likely to see her as prey," Foy speculated.

This is not the first time that a sleeping person has been attacked in the area. Last year, a homeless man was attacked by a bear that was never caught.

DNA samples were taken from the teenager's wounds and analyzed in a forensic laboratory. Foy says the analysis provided wildlife officials with a complete DNA profile the next day.

On Tuesday night, wildlife officials caught two bears nearby. Their DNA was analyzed, but none matched the profile of the offending bear.

Both bears will be released into what Foy calls the "closest suitable habitat".

In this case, they will be taken to the Angeles National Forest, typically about 40 kilometers from where they were captured.

The bear that attacked the woman has not yet been found. If so, the bear will be slaughtered.

California only houses black bears, although some are brown. There are no wild grizzlies in the state.