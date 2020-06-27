A bear in Italy has been sentenced to death after attacking hikers. Activists want a stay of execution

Fabio Misseroni, 59, and his son Christian Misseroni, 28, were walking on a trail on Mount Peller Monday when they say the bear got in their way.

The bear bit into Misseroni's leg before his father jumped onto the animal's back so he could escape, the son told CNN. The bear then bit and hit the older man, breaking his leg in three places. Misseroni jumped up and down and clapped her hands to distract her father's bear before the animal ran into the forest, he recalled.

The regulations of the Italian National Institute for Environmental Protection and Research require that bears that attack humans be slaughtered.

After the attack, the governor of Trentino, Maurizio Fugatti, signed a slaughter order that allows the capture and death of the bear, which authorities are trying to identify through DNA obtained from the saliva and the fur left on the wounds. from the claw and the bite and into the clothes of the father and the son.