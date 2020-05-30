A big name released by WWE is expected to return to the company. | Newsdio

It looks like WWE will bring back one of the top names that were released in April as part of the budget cuts.

Kurt Angle returned this week to be the special referee of the game Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher on NXT and appeared on SmackDown in an behind-the-scenes segment to introduce Matt Riddle to the SmackDown audience.

They told me everyone is waiting for Angle to come back. It is currently in a 90-day non-competition until July after it was announced by WWE.com which was one of the names released due to pandemic-related budget cuts.

"If they haven't signed him yet, they will make him an offer soon. Vince doesn't want to lose him to AEW," said a WWE source.

The person I spoke to knows that Kurt probably wouldn't fight anywhere else after July, but his name means a lot and Vince McMahon would prefer that he not appear on a television show for a competing company. Kurt was said to be happy with his behind-the-scenes role, so all signs point to his return if offered similar or better treatment.

In addition to Angle, some suspended producers were discussed this week in the coming weeks.