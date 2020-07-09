A biracial man accused of fatally shooting a white teenager was acting in self-defense, according to an attorney.

Marcus "Marc" Wilson, who is biracial, was in Statesboro visiting his girlfriend, who is white. The two were driving home from Taco Bell around 12:30 a.m. ET on June 14 when they claim they were harassed by a group of white men in a truck yelling racial slurs at them, according to Wilson's attorneys.
The group in the truck screamed "their lives don't matter," called Wilson "N *** er" and his girlfriend an "N *** er lover," attorney Francys Johnson said at a news conference Monday. Johnson says that, fearing for their lives, Wilson, 21, "defended his life" using a legally registered firearm when he shot the group.
A passenger in the truck, 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, was hit and later died of a gunshot wound.
The police report on the incident said Statesboro police were called just before 1 a.m. of June 14 on possible handling by shooting. The judge presiding over the case issued a silence order on Tuesday. Authorities and the parties involved in the case have not responded to CNN's requests for comment.
Hutcheson's parents spoke at a press conference on June 17. The family said Hutcheson was in the wrong place at the wrong time, reported WSAV, a CNN affiliate.
"You took a beautiful son from this sister, that boy did not deserve to get what he received," said Robert Baggett, Hutcheson's grandfather.
During the press conference, another Wilson attorney explained that they planned to defend Wilson using Stand Your Ground and self-defense arguments.
"This should not have been handled the way it was," said attorney Mawuli Davis. He argues that if someone in the truck is guilty of a crime against his client, resulting in Haley Hutcheson's death, he should be charged with the passenger's death.
"On rare occasions, we see successful Stand Your Ground / self-defense claims when blacks try to assert them," Davis said. "This is real evidence of whether the legal system in Georgia can be fair to all citizens."
A bail hearing for Wilson was scheduled Tuesday in the Bulloch County Superior Court. That cutoff date was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns. A new date has not yet been scheduled.