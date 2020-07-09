A biracial man accused of fatally shooting a white teenager was acting in self-defense, according to an attorney.

Marcus "Marc" Wilson, who is biracial, was in Statesboro visiting his girlfriend, who is white. The two were driving home from Taco Bell around 12:30 a.m. ET on June 14 when they claim they were harassed by a group of white men in a truck yelling racial slurs at them, according to Wilson's attorneys.

The group in the truck screamed "their lives don't matter," called Wilson "N *** er" and his girlfriend an "N *** er lover," attorney Francys Johnson said at a news conference Monday. Johnson says that, fearing for their lives, Wilson, 21, "defended his life" using a legally registered firearm when he shot the group.

A passenger in the truck, 17-year-old Haley Hutcheson, was hit and later died of a gunshot wound.

The police report on the incident said Statesboro police were called just before 1 a.m. of June 14 on possible handling by shooting. The judge presiding over the case issued a silence order on Tuesday. Authorities and the parties involved in the case have not responded to CNN's requests for comment.