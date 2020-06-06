A bishop in El Paso knelt in prayer for George Floyd. Two days later, Pope Francis called

With their eyes closed, masks covering their faces, white roses in hand, and handwritten signs that read "Black Lives Matter," Seitz and 12 other priests from the Diocese of El Paso knelt silently for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Monday.
They were praying silently for George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for the same amount of time.
"Frankly, what I did and what I said is just a very small way to participate in what many are doing in their peaceful protests," said Seitz.
Two days after the prayer of the clergy, Seitz had just finished celebrating Mass when he received a call on his cell phone from the pontiff.
In Spanish, Francis told Seitz how grateful he was for Seitz's response to Floyd's death.
"Through me, he is expressing his unity with everyone who is willing to go out and say this must change," said Seitz. "This should never happen again. Where there is a lack of respect for human beings, where there is a judgment based on the color of their skin, this has to be removed."
"Whether in law enforcement, in business, in government, in any aspect of our society, this has to change. And now we know very clearly that the Holy Father is making this his prayer."
Francis called Floyd's death "tragic" and said he prays for him and "all the others who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism."