A bishop in El Paso knelt in prayer for George Floyd. Two days later, Pope Francis called

With their eyes closed, masks covering their faces, white roses in hand, and handwritten signs that read "Black Lives Matter," Seitz and 12 other priests from the Diocese of El Paso knelt silently for 8 minutes and 46 seconds on Monday.

They were praying silently for George Floyd, a black man who died in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on his neck for the same amount of time.

"Frankly, what I did and what I said is just a very small way to participate in what many are doing in their peaceful protests," said Seitz.

Two days after the prayer of the clergy, Seitz had just finished celebrating Mass when he received a call on his cell phone from the pontiff.