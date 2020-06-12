A black man died after saying "I can't breathe" during the Oklahoma City arrest, a recently released 2019 video shows that Oklahoma City police released body camera images showing the arrest of the black man who died. shortly after

The police video of Derrick Scott's arrest was released to the media after protesters demanded the video at a recent Black Lives Matter protest outside a city police station.

In the Oklahoma City case, police said Scott had a gun and fled from officers who approached him, and that all techniques used to contain it were appropriate. Officers were acquitted of criminal wrongdoing, Oklahoma The city police say.

The incident occurred on May 20, 2019 in Oklahoma City. Someone reported that a man had pointed a gun at another man in a parking lot outside a taco truck, according to a 911 call obtained by the Oklahoman newspaper.

When officers arrived around 1:40 p.m., they found a suspect, Scott, and began talking to him, city police captain Larry Withrow said.

Scott, 42, initially puts both hands up in the air, but then turns around and runs through the parking lot, according to the footage. At least two officers run after him.

Less than 30 seconds later, an officer reaches and knocks Scott down on the ground near a sidewalk, and tells him to put his hands behind his back.

The officer straddles Scott's back briefly as he works to gain control.

About 10 seconds after the tackle, Scott says "I can't breathe" for the first time.

"I don't care," responds the tackle officer, a man, still trying to control Scott's arms.

A second officer, a woman, yells, "Keep your hands behind your back." The male officer tells Scott to keep his hand out of his pockets.

The official woman says, "I'm going to bother you," as she helps subdue Scott.

"I can't breathe, please," says Scott, less than 15 seconds after making the first plea. "I can't breathe."

The male officer, kneeling next to Scott, straddles him on the back, and appears to be trying to pull Scott's arm behind his back for handcuffing.

When a third officer arrives, she says to Scott, "Stop, stop resisting now."

As the three officers work to handcuff him, Scott continues to repeat, "I can't breathe."

Once Scott is handcuffed, the male officer straddles his position and puts one knee on the back of Scott's leg.

"He's acting like he's unconscious"

Almost a minute later, when officers try to turn Scott around, one of the women can be heard saying, "She's acting like she's unconscious." One of the officers pulls a pistol out of Scott's pocket as he lies handcuffed, face down in the grass. Scott can no longer be heard on the recording.

About three more minutes pass without Scott saying anything. As officers discuss the details of the takedown before setting Scott aside, he appears to be unconscious.

A female officer says, "I'll keep this leg down, but we need his knee to kind of bend, so if he's not faking it."

"Stay with us, man," says the male officer, as he appears to hit Scott while his knee remains on Scott's leg.

In an image captured on camera, Scott appears passed out.

Male officers say, "It's not really," and he begins to knead his fist against Scott's chest. Scott's head shakes with no apparent response when the official woman says, "Okay." A third officer checks his pulse and says, "You have a pulse, you are breathing."

During this time, Scott's face remains largely off-camera. He is silent and his legs don't appear to be moving as officers wait for an ambulance, which officers have called because Scott appeared to be in medical trouble, police said.

After about nine minutes, the paramedics arrive.

Scott appears alert as paramedics examine him

The officer who had been kneeling over Scott stands up and places his foot on Scott's leg as paramedics inspect him. Together they feel it, from behind. Scott is raising his head and appears to be once again alert. With a jolt, he begins to moan and resist the police officers, and they stop him hard on the ground.

Scott's moans drop into a deep scream as officers and paramedics try to stop him. When the officers lift Scott, he raises his knees to try to kick the officers but makes no contact. They continue to lift him on a stretcher and handcuff him to the stretcher.

After he was put in the ambulance, paramedics told officers that he had not responded, according to police. One of the officers helped paramedics administer CPR, police said.

Scott was taken to a medical center, where he was pronounced dead at 2:56 p.m., according to a report from the state chief medical examiner's office. That was about an hour after Scott was arrested.

Died of collapsed lung, says coroner

The cause of death was a collapse of the right lung, according to a report by the medical examiner's office.

Physical restriction, recent use of methamphetamine, asthma, emphysema bullous (an air bag in the lung), and atherosclerotic heart disease were listed as contributing factors to his death.

"There was no fatal trauma," according to the coroner's report.

Following an investigation by the Oklahoma City Police Department, the Oklahoma County District Attorney's Office reviewed the case and determined that there was nothing inappropriate by officers, or any evidence of misconduct on the part of of officers, police said.

Scott's mother: "No mother or father should have to go through this"

Scott had asthma, his mother, Vickey Scott, told CNN.

Vickey Scott said he did not learn of his son's death until four days after his death. He was not allowed to see his body until the day before his funeral, eight days after the incident, he said.

She said she has not seen all of the body camera video because it was too painful.

"No mother or father should have to go through this," she told CNN.

Police say officers' movements were correct

Withrow, the police department spokesman, said the techniques used to contain Scott are taught at the police academy.

He said:

• About sitting astride Scott's back: "(The officer) starts in the area of ​​his abdomen, when he is astride his back, trying to control him. As they gain more control over the suspect and handcuff him, that officer slides further down the suspect's body to his waist and ultimately down to his leg, without restricting any of his ability to breathe at the time.

• The female officer who placed her knee on Scott's shoulder blade did this to obtain a reasonable amount of control without restricting air flow, and offered the "least chance of injuring a suspect."