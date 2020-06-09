A black man heard 'I can't breathe' multiple times during a fatal arrest in Texas, shows a video from a body camera







In the body camera video released Monday by the Austin Police Department, officers from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were shown chasing Javier Ambler, 40, just after 1 a.m. from March 28, 2019.

Ambler failed to dim his headlights when he passed an agent, according to the sheriff's department incident report. Ambler then attempted to flee, leading officers in a 22-minute chase that ended in the city of Austin, according to the report.

Ambler collided with three stationary objects on and off the road, according to the Texas Attorney General's custody death report office.

The 14-minute body camera images captured the time the officers stopped their vehicles, and when they started walking toward Ambler.