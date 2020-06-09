A black man heard 'I can't breathe' multiple times during a fatal arrest in Texas, shows a video from a body camera

In the body camera video released Monday by the Austin Police Department, officers from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office were shown chasing Javier Ambler, 40, just after 1 a.m. from March 28, 2019.
Ambler failed to dim his headlights when he passed an agent, according to the sheriff's department incident report. Ambler then attempted to flee, leading officers in a 22-minute chase that ended in the city of Austin, according to the report.
Ambler collided with three stationary objects on and off the road, according to the Texas Attorney General's custody death report office.
The 14-minute body camera images captured the time the officers stopped their vehicles, and when they started walking toward Ambler.
Ambler got out of his car with his hands up, according to documents obtained by CNN. He was unarmed and not intoxicated. Officers tried to handcuff Ambler, but said he resisted and pressured officers as he refused to follow verbal orders, according to the case report from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.
Ambler is in trouble. As he is handcuffed, he is heard saying "I have congestive heart failure."
Several times in the video, Ambler is also heard saying that he cannot breathe and is not resisting. Several minutes after the arrest, officers realize that Ambler is not responding. Ambler is no longer heard on camera.
Shortly afterward, officers removed Ambler's handcuffs and can be heard administering CPR compressions until medical units arrived on the scene.
& # 39; This case has been so unusual & # 39;
Ambler's form of death was considered homicide, according to the Texas Attorney General's death report. Congestive heart failure, hypertensive cardiovascular disease associated with morbid obesity "in combination with forced restriction" were listed as Ambler's cause of death.
The Williamson County Sheriff's Department Office of Professional Standards said: "After reviewing the video evidence, OPS concludes that Deputy Chief & # 39; JJ & # 39; Johnson and who assisted the deputies acted in accordance with the guidelines set out in WCSO policy and used objective reasonableness at the level of force used OPS also recommends that the chain of command review the use of force and complete the RMS Resistance Response module, according to WSCO policy. "
The Travis County District Attorney is leading an investigation into the fatal arrest. District Attorney Margaret Moore told CNN on Monday that the body's camera images came from an Austin police officer who responded to the scene when the chase entered the city. No Austin officer is under investigation.
"We have determined that we should bring him to a grand jury," Moore said, adding that officials from the Williamson County Sheriff's Office have not cooperated. "This case has been so unusual. It is not typical for us to encounter obstacles in obtaining evidence, especially from another law enforcement agency."
The Covid-19 pandemic banned establishing a grand jury to hear the case in March, Moore said. His office is trying to get the case heard in July, but could possibly be delayed until August.
"It is important, in the current climate with the greatest response to agent-related incidents, that the public know that we are prosecuting this case, we will take it to the grand jury and do everything in our power to see justice done here, " she said.
CNN has contacted the Williamson County Sheriff's Office and the Texas Attorney General's Office.